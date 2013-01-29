Dr. John McAllister Provides Gum Surgery Alternative Using LANAP

Downey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- People suffering from various gum diseases, like the periodontitis and gingivitis that ultimately lead to Gum Surgery, can now go for LANAP Laser Periodontal Surgery- an FDA cleared advanced laser gum treatment that is capable of reversing gum disease with guaranteed level of comfort.



One of the highly experienced LANAP experts, Dr. John McAllister, a Downey Dentist and a Certified Laser Instructor at Millenium Dental Technologies with an incredible experience level of 20 years, teaches other dentists and periodontists the correct way to use LANAP- Laser Periodontal Surgery, so that more and more patients will be able to enjoy the benefits of this advanced treatment.



Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP) is a standard gum surgery designed to treat periodontitis. It is an effective procedure followed by dentists all over the world, to provide their patients with a safe and reliable gum tissue restoration and periodontal tissue therapy. The periodontitis occurs when the gums pull away from the tooth, creating pockets. As these pockets deepen, the disease progresses that may result in tooth loss.



Dr. John McAllister treats the patients with periodontitis almost every other day. The procedure he follows for its treatment goes as, first, local anesthesia is administered and then a laser pulse is used on the pockets around the patient's afflicted teeth for a short duration, which are probed down to about a quarter of an inch, destroying the bacteria and pathologic proteins near the root. Then the connective tissue is preserved, while the infected one is destroyed by the laser. The use of surgical glue, bone graft material, stitches, collagen plugs and sutures are not needed in LANAP. After the procedure is completed, the patients are given expert and reliable advice from Dr. John McAllister’s Family and Cosmetic Dentistry on, healthy diet plans and rich oral hygiene.



Although LANAP Laser Periodontal Surgery and the actual gum laser treatment are painless, yet Dr.McAllister’s team still anesthetize to provide the patients with the ultimate level of comfort during their treatment. The post treatment discomfort and pain lasts for a relatively shorter period of time. His patients have written several reviews at his website relating to their LANAP Laser Gum Surgeries.



"On a scale of 1- 10 my pain was 0", says Madolyn L.



Another patient writes about his experience as,



"My gums used to bleed a lot but not anymore since the Laser", says Mauricio R.



Dr. McAllister’s website also focuses on different questions that would possibly arise in a person’s mind while considering to opt for a LANAP Laser Periodontal Surgery. The questions like what Laser Periodontal Therapy actually is, how it works, how long the treatment lasts and the margin of the cost involved are comprehensively answered by Dr.McAllister.



For more information about gum surgery alternative and Dr. John McAllister, interested folks may visit http://www.lasergumdentist.com/



