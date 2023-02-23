Dr. John Tyus, Award Winning Social Justice Advocate, Joins Living Strong Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2023 -- Dr. John Tyus is set to join Dr. Vierdre Jackson on the Flip Side of Adversity Radio Show. He is poised to bring his inspirational story and engaging personality to the segment. Dr. Tyus delivers life building messages to audiences of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds, while keeping them engaged through thought provoking and powerful stories from his own life.



He founded a leadership and character development organization entitled "The I.D. Movement" aiming to Inspire and Develop fatherless men into positive male models for their families and communities. Dr. Tyus and these community conversations have been covered and featured on radio, news, and television outlets such as BounceTV, Joy 107.1, WBNS 10TV News, Magic 95.5 and Telemundo.



In this show, they will discuss the journey of Dr. John Tyus and his journey of growing up fatherless, nearly failing school and suffering from insecurity to becoming a pastor and prolific speaker and earning a doctorate degree all before the age of 30. Explore the steps that he took to discover his potential and how he turned his pain into passion and his passion into purpose.



The show airs live on February 23th at 2 pm PDT | 5 pm EDT or Listen on Demand:



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4019/living-strong-the-flip-side-of-adversity.



About Dr. Veirdre Jackson:

Dr. Veirdre Jackson is a woman pursuing her purpose and passion, to share her belief that she has survived her pain to be love and light for others on their journey to walk out their promise and live abundantly. As an author, speaker, veteran educator, trauma trainer, business consultant, and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience, she has connected with thousands of men and women from around the country, cultivated leaders, forged community-based initiatives, built ministry teams, and implemented relationship-based programs that deeply impact communities, organizations, and individuals from the inside out. Her gift for turning complex concepts into practical approaches for healing shows up in her first book, 16 Principles for Abundant Living, which is a foundational guide for women's empowerment. In her book and video series, Fearless Conversations with a Limitless God, women, and men tackle breaking the cycle of toxic thoughts that keep individuals in hiding places.



