Dr. Joseph D. Bedich Finds TMJ Pain Relief in Botox

Botox, which has been used for years to reduce wrinkles and lines as people age, has been found to be an effective medication to reduce and relieve oral facial pain, including TMJ pain and many types of headaches.



Dr. Bedich took patients who suffer from TMJ and migraine headaches to the workshop for treatment. The patients had significant relief of their pain and stated they "got their lives back.”



Dr. Bedich, who suffers from neck and shoulder pain from leaning and bending over most of the time at work, had Botox treatment on his neck and shoulders. “I go to the chiropractor for neck and back treatments. I also do my home, neck and back therapy, which gives me moderate relief and lets me function, but the Botox therapy has kept my pain consistently between a 0 and 1 on a scale from 1 to 10. I’m glad I had the Botox treatment. I’m a believer,” says Dr. Bedich.



The second day of the workshop focused on eliminating facial wrinkles brought on as people age. Dr. Bedich took patients to this part of the workshop also. The patients saw results in as little as three days removing frown lines, forehead lines, deep lines between their eyebrows, crow’s feet around the eyes, and wrinkles around the lips. Dr. Bedich attended the workshop to help his patients who get no pain relief from conventional TMJ splint therapy. Dr. Bedich stated, “What I found the most interesting thing about Botox therapy was that it has two positive effects at the same time, pain relief and making people look more youthful.”



Dr. Joseph D. Bedich also recently attended the American Academy of Implant Dentistry’s Central and Western District conference in Chicago on June 7 and 8. The conference discussed some of the latest topics and procedures in implant dentistry. The American Academy of Implant Dentistry is the oldest and most recognized organization in the world in the implant dentistry field.



Dr. Bedich is a Fellow in the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. He is also a Diplomate in the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. He has been helping patients and providing them with dental implants for the last 20 years. “Constant denture relining and shifting, dietary restrictions and jaw shrinkage are what many people with missing teeth have to look forward to. For our patients who want to avoid these problems, we believe implants are the best dentistry has to offer. Dental implants can restore complete functionality and natural beauty,” states Dr. Bedich.