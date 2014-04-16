Dr. Joseph Sorge, Writer and Director to Discuss the Book & Movie Divorce Corp & Family Law Reform

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that Dr. Joseph Sorge will join Margaret Jacobson host of The Mother Rising radio program on the Voice America Empowerment Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/251/voiceamerica-empowerment) Thursday, April 17, 2014, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time.



Dr. Joseph Sorge is a first time writer/director of Divorce Corp who became interested in the subject of divorce after experiencing firsthand the complexities of the family law system. Although his personal experience was less devastating than that of the film’s victims, he spent countless days in family court witnessing the callous, inefficient, and biased manner in which the court, and its associated professionals, treated average citizens.



Before Dr. Sorge’s entry into writing and filmmaking, Joseph earned a B.S. degree from M.I.T., and an M.D degree from Harvard, was a professor of molecular biology at The Scripps Research Institute, and founded a biotechnology company, Stratagene, which he took public and later sold to a large medical supply company.



Dr. Sorge will be discussing the complexities of the Family Court system in the United States, his alarming documentary about the state of the Family Court and his rising movement to create Family Law Reform. Dr. Sorge’s discussion with The Mother Rising regarding his personal experience and exposure to countless others touched by challenge in Family Law is an essential conversation for all who care about the fabric of the America’s societal approach to divorce and its reflection within the court of Family Law.



“The Mother Rising” airs live on Thursdays at 4 PM Pacific / 6 PM Central / 7 PM Eastern on The Voice America Empowerment Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/251/voiceamerica-empowerment . All shows will be available in Margaret Jacobson’s Content Library on The Voice America Empowerment Channel for on-demand and podcast download, http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/251/voiceamerica-empowerment



The VoiceAmerica TM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through podcast download. If interested in hosting a talk show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard@voiceamerica.com



Contact Executive Producer: Karen Dana at (480) 628-5752 for advertising / sponsorship or other show details.



About Margaret Jacobson

Margaret Jacobson, MPA/HSA and Certified Wellness Coach also known as “The Mother Rising,” (http://www.themotherrising.com/) specializes in Divorce Wellness. Mother of 3 and thriving single Mom and Divorcée, Margaret has embraced her life challenge of divorce and has not only transformed her life through empowering herself but has created a shared path for others willing to do the same. Her background in neuroscience and studies in women’s spirituality allow her to tap into a deeper space that motivates behavior changes on the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual levels of each person with whom she works. Margaret has a keen sense of practicality, a health dose of humor and a strong sense of what it takes to create clarity and peace. Her blogs both on her website and for YourTango are read weekly the world-over.



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About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.