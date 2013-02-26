Dr. Joseph W. King Now Serves LASIK Patients in the Bellevue and Seattle Area

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Leading LASIK surgeon, Dr. Joseph W. King MD provides laser vision correction services to patients throughout the Seattle, Tacoma, Kirkland, and Bellevue area from a state-of-the-art facility in Renton, Washington. Located 10 minutes south of downtown Bellevue, the facility provides the opportunity to receive the best in vision care from Dr. King himself and his dedicated staff.



At the Renton facility, wavefront guided laser vision correction is conducted to perform the best in LASIK and PRK vision correction. Dr. King also provides cataract surgery evaluation and treatment there, and cataract surgery at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue. In addition, the surgeon treats patients at the King LASIK center near Vancouver, British Columbia. In Renton, King LASIK is located adjacent to Interstate 405.



Joseph King, MD, a talented surgeon who has treated more than 75,000 LASIK patients, has a long professional background leading up to his success in laser vision treatment. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine, in Vancouver, and then interned at several hospitals affiliated with the University of British Columbia. Having served as Chief Resident at Case Western Reserve, St. Luke’s Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. King worked at the University of South Florida Eye Institute for an advanced fellowship in laser vision correction.



Even before establishing a successful LASIK practice, Dr. Joseph King was a staff surgeon a major institute in Vancouver, Washington, and served as Director of King LASIK, a group of laser eye surgery centers. In addition to serving as Chief Surgeon at LASIK MD and Medical Director at renowned vision centers in British Columbia and Alberta, Dr. King has pursued his interest in research and the innovation of several laser eye surgery platforms and software. He was the first eye surgeon in the world to use a custom Wavefront-technology LASIK platform.



Dr. Joseph King is now available for personal consultations at the Renton, WA King LASIK facility, conveniently close to Bellevue, Seattle, and other Puget Sound area residents.



