Dr. K Interviews Mike Lindell and Pamela Hillman on "Divine Connections & Appointments"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2021 -- Join host Dr. Kristiann Lefferts as she welcomes her esteemed guests to discuss the potential impacts of a societal issue that has concerned millions of Americans, the integrity of our election process. This topic is one of the most widely discussed social influencing topics today, that can ignite an emotional response within the souls of her listeners, with widespread generational consequences. The intriguing conversation mixes the theme of the "divine appointments," a normal spiritual theme that surrounds each of these three Christians on this show. The guest, Chaplain Hillman, interacts with the show hosts on the subject of how a spiritual connection of discernment prompts connections that opens the door to the millions of listeners to process a viewpoint as if they were engaging with the guest in studio.



In the middle segment the show will air a message by Mike Lindell that covers a five-alarm response to what he described as evidence of the "biggest crime in history." Hear directly from "the pillow man" as to why he accepted the cause, what he found, and how anyone can help this mission.



About Mike Lindell

A Patriotic business leader, famously known for his signature pillow, charges awareness of fight of election across the country. CEO of the My Pillow corporation has overcome the odds of a background riddled with addiction and misfires, into an international successfully known business mogul. To add to his accomplishments, Mike has authored in inspirational book about his journey, and founded a network to help others that also seek a journey of transformation. Mr. Lindell is an outspoken Christian leader.



About Pamela Hillman

Pamela Hillman, founder of Life Changers Legacy, has also experienced the transformational journey from addiction to purpose. Her journey has been the source of inspiration for her passion, prison ministry. She has authored a Christian workbook series implemented in detention centers, and actively mentors' women that reenter society. Hillman credits her spiritual growth that has helped her beat the odds against the life of those suffering with addiction and the lifestyle cycles that can steal destinies.



About The Hostess

The show is hosted by Dr. Kristiann Lefferts, author of the corresponding book, "The Soul Connection," founder of a Tampa-based ministry outreach, licensed holistic practitioner, and minister. Having a passion to bring the fire of faith back into the airways, she honors the historical significance of her adopted hometown tied to the Bay of the Holy Spirit, and the city known for its "Sticks of Fire." Utilizing the blessing from years of ministry, she desires to ignite the spirit within to empower the soul with topics that promote engaging reflection and challenge the mindset. With a spark for connecting with others, she strongly believes in the sharing of expertise, knowledge and understanding.



The show aired live on November 18 at 11AM PT/2PM EST Live and is archived on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/134471/the-impact-of-divine-appointment-with-mike-lindell-my-pillow . All episodes are available 24x7, on-demand within 24 hours of the live show.



