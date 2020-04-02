Dr. Kayal Named Chief of Musculoskeletal Department at Hudson Regional

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Dr. Robert A. Kayal, the founder, president and CEO of Kayal Orthopaedic Center, has been appointed chief of the musculoskeletal department at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, NJ.



Dr. Kayal has been providing a full spectrum of expertise in orthopaedics, including joint replacement, spine surgery and sports medicine to Paramus, NJ, and throughout the Bergen County area for decades. This new position allows him to further the hospital's new standard in state-of-the-art care as a center of excellence in orthopaedics and minimally invasive robotic surgery in Hudson County.



"I was very honored to receive and to accept the offer to chair the musculoskeletal department at Hudson Regional Hospital," Dr. Kayal said. "The Kayal Orthopaedic Center is a multispecialty orthopaedic practice focused primarily on treating musculoskeletal injuries and we're proud to be associated with Hudson Regional Hospital. We're excited to offer its patients the latest and greatest orthopaedic services and technologies."



Dr. Kayal and his team will now be able to offer the Mako robotic-arm assisted approach to total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, patellofemoral replacement and total hip replacement to patients at Hudson Regional in addition to other state-of-the-art services.



Institute for Robotic Surgery

"One of the things we're most excited about as the result of our new relationship with Hudson Regional is its Institute for Robotic Surgery," Dr. Kayal said. "This institute provides minimally invasive surgery using the most cutting edge technologies to improve outcomes, to improve the patient experience."



He said it is a pleasure working with the surgical technicians at Hudson Regional, who have embraced training for this new technology.



"We've been very satisfied with the white-glove service offered by the Hudson Regional Hospital," Kayal said. "It's a smaller community hospital, which allows for personalized care and individualized care that sometimes gets lost in the bigger systems."



