Dr. Keele Receives Board Certification

Douglas J. Keele, DO of the Bone & Joint Center recently received his board certification in orthopaedic surgery from the American Osteopathic Association (AOA).



Dr. Keele joined the Bone & Joint Center in 2010. He attended Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at Des Peres Hospital and St. Louis University. In addition to receiving his board certification, Dr. Keele has also been awarded the Bob Green Memorial Award for achieving the highest combined score on written and oral board certification exams for the year. In 2002 the Bob Green, D.O. Memorial Award was established by the AOA Board of Directors in memory of Dr. Robert L. Green who served for years as a member and then Chairman of the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery. This award is given annually to the person achieving the highest combined score in the written and oral certification examinations.



Orthopaedics is a medical specialty that focuses on the body's musculoskeletal system, which includes bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and nerves. Dr. Keele is accepting new patients at both the Wausau and Merrill Bone & Joint locations.



About Bone & Joint

Bone & Joint is a leading provider of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal medicine, serving North Central Wisconsin since 1969. The clinic provides a broad continuum of musculoskeletal services across multiple orthopaedic specialties including joint replacement, sports medicine, hand and upper extremity care, foot and ankle care and podiatry, trauma care, and spine care/pain management—offering advanced technologies, with clinic locations in Wausau, Medford, and Merrill. For more information call 1-800-445-6442 or visit us online at http://www.bonejoint.net.