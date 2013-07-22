Dr. Kelly LeBlanc Explains Dangers of Sleep Apnea

Spring, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Sleep apnea causes sufferers to stop breathing periodically throughout the night, or to breathe so shallowly that their blood levels of oxygen fall dramatically, leaving their bodies in an almost nightlong state of panic. It's one of the least diagnosed conditions around.



“You fight the whole night just to get enough oxygen to your brain to keep it alive. That doesn’t sound like a peaceful night’s sleep. That sounds like a nightmare to me,” comments Dr. Kelly LeBlanc from his office in Spring, TX. In severe cases, a person may wake up dozens of times an hour, yet the mini-awakenings aren't usually conscious ones, so sufferers might have no idea that they're even happening. More than just a tiring nuisance, people with sleep apnea are at greater risk of developing medical conditions including heart disease, heart attack, obesity, depression, and sudden death.



Dr. LeBlanc says, “The symptoms of sleep apnea vary, but the most common include never feeling well rested, even after a good night's sleep, excessive daytime or afternoon sleepiness and headaches when rising in the morning.” Partners of individuals with sleep apnea may complain that they snore excessively, they may also note hearing actual pauses in their partner's breathing, which is often followed with gasps or snorts.



The best way to find out if you are suffering from sleep apnea is to be tested for a night in a sleep lab while being hooked up to numerous electrodes. Being hooked up to so many electrodes does make it more challenging to sleep, but you only need to be out for an hour or two to get a definitive reading.



The solution to this potentially deadly scenario can be found in a lightweight dental device worn by the snorer like a mouth guard and offered by a small number of dentists, including Dr. LeBlanc and his associate, Dr. Urich, who have both taken courses in the physiology of snoring. The custom-fitted plastic piece can comfortably position the lower jaw into a forward position, increasing the airway space and reducing air velocity, soft tissue vibration and snoring up to 85 percent.



If you are suffering from a snorer’s rumblings, Dr. LeBlanc suggests, “a visit to a qualified dentist. There’s a good chance that you’ll soon be getting the restful, restorative sleep that everyone needs.”