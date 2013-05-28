Dr. Kelly LeBlanc Invited to Be Contributing Author

Spring, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Dr. Kelly LeBlanc is actively involved in the communities of Harris and Montgomery Counties.



Dr. LeBlanc, an alumnus of the top-ranked dental school, University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, has been in private practice for over 20 years and just recently opened a new office in The Woodlands.



For the last ten years, Dr. LeBlanc has been named a Top Dentist in Houston by H Texas Magazine. The Consumers’ Research Council of America has named him a Top Dentist in America for seven straight years.



Living Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Family Circle have all interviewed Dr. LeBlanc for articles on family and cosmetic dentistry.



TheDentalLibraryOfSpringTX.com and http://www.TheDentalLibraryofTheWoodlands.com are meant to offer important news and information about changes and opportunities in dentistry specific to this geographic area.



About The Dental Library

The Dental Library finds related information on technologies, trends and techniques in today’s dental world. On your local Dental Library website, you’ll discover up-to-date news about dentistry and the potential impact on your family’s future dental care.