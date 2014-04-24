Dr. Kelly Turner, Author of "Radical Remission" to Appear on Cella's Chat on VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Dr. Kelly Turner, author of Radical Remission and founder of the Radical Remission Project, will join Cella Zappia, host of Cella’s Chat radio program on the VoiceAmerica’s Health and Wellness Channel (http://www.voiceamericahealth-and-wellness.com) Thursday, May 1st at 1 p.m. Pacific Time and 4 p.m. Eastern Time.



Dr. Kelly Turner’s interest in complementary medicine began when she received her B.A. from Harvard University, and it later became the sole focus of her Ph.D. at the University of California, Berkeley. Her dissertation research included a year-long trip around the world, for which she traveled to 10 countries to interview 50 alternative healer sand 20 Radical Remission cancer survivors about their healing techniques. Since them, her ongoing research has led her to interview more than 100 survivors and analyze over 1,000 cases of radical remission, and to found “The Radical Remission Project,” an innovative website dedicated both to collecting new cases of Radical Remission for research purposes, and to connecting Radical Remission survivors with current cancer patients. More at http://www.RadicalRemission.com.



DR. KELLEY TURNER is a researcher, author, and lecturer in the field of integrative oncology and the founder of the Radical Remission Remission Project. Dr. Turner lectures frequently on the topic of Radical Remission. She lives with her family in New York City. For more information, visit http://www.Dr.KellyTurner.com.



“Cella’s Chat” airs live on Thursday at 1 PM Pacific / 2 PM Central / 4 PM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamericahealth-and-wellness.com. All shows will be available in Cella Zappia’s Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel for on-demand and pod cast download, http://www.voiceamericahealth-and-wellness.com.



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard @ voiceamerica.com.



Contact Executive Producer Winston Price at 480-553-5752 for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Cella Zappia:

Cella’s Chat was created out of Cella Zappia’s personal healing experience. Each week, Cella will be your guide in teaching you how to find your own healer within. This healing is accomplished when we work to balance our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual selves. Through interviews with experts in each of their different fields of holistic wellness and medicine, you will learn how to use your own mind to create a life of health and empowerment. Deeply passionate about the subject of depression, suicide awareness and prevention, she desires to take the stigma away from this disease and provide facts and information to allow you to know there is hope. Healing through inspiration and information, Cella’s Chat invites you to create a space in your life where all things are possible. Tune in every Thursday at 1 PM Pacific Time, 4 PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel. Archives and podcasts of past episodes are available both for streaming and download at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2263/cellas-chat .



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Kindle App at:



http://www.amazon.com/AirKast-Inc-Voice-America/dp/B00IGH8WPO



Mobile Apps for Android and iOS are available for free download at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en



iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.