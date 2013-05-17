Dr Kelvin Offering Free Access to Six Month Mentoring Program for 3 Enthusiasts

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Dr Kelvin, a renowned name when it comes to retained recruiting businesses and related facts, today announced the launch of his Quick Start Challenge. Under the same, Dr Kelvin would be selecting three people interested in his mentoring program and offer free teaching of recruiting business from scratch. If the persons are able to generate income as per the claims, he would ask for a testimonial related to the same.



According to the sources, the sessions would be conducted over Skype in the strictest of confidence and at an agreed time slot. Dr Kelvin has also put forward a seven day challenge to find a team of people actually committed to take up the quick start challenge. When contacted, he said, “Yes I have introduced a seven day challenge to remove all the Time Wasters, Idea Stealers and Energy Suckers from my life. Under the same, the persons interested in taking up the course would need to go through the book on Amazon “Headhunter" Secrets Of The Executive Recruiting Firms - Be An Irresistible Recruiter And Have Your Clients Addicted To Your” Services in the next seven days before giving me a call in relation to the mentoring program. I would conduct a 15 minute Makeover Strategic Implementation Session that include a few questions in relation to the readings from the book to see if the person and I fit together. If yes, the person gets a place in my $9,997 six month mentoring program.” All the costs related to the calls would be borne by Dr Kelvin.



According to the sources, the whole idea of this free program came up when a Journalist friend of the author visited him in relation to his book and during the conversation Dr Kelvin claimed that he can take anyone from the street and in seven days he can start making between $1000 - $15,000. In six months the person can become a Millionaire of his own Recruiting business at any place in the world. While the journalist disagreed with the claim, Dr Kelvin decided to take up the challenge resulting in offering free access to six month coaching program for three enthusiasts.



