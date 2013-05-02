Dr. Ken LeBlanc Invited to Be Contributing Author

Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Dr. Ken LeBlanc is actively involved in the communities of Lafayette, Louisiana and the surrounding area.



After graduating from the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry in 1979, Dr. LeBlanc practiced with his father until 1984, at which time his father retired. Since that time, he has continued to provide quality dental care to the people of Lafayette and the nearby parishes.



Dr. LeBlanc considers himself an artist in cosmetic dentistry because of his ability to create beautiful smiles for patients who thought nothing could be done for them. “I’ve always been involved in doing things with an artistic leaning and always working with my hands. Cosmetic dentistry gives me a chance to bring out a patient’s true character and beauty. It helps to restore their self-confidence,” says Dr. LeBlanc.



