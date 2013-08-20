Dr. Ken LeBlanc Provides Implant Dentistry

Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- A dental implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge. Dental implants may be an option for people who have lost a tooth or teeth due to periodontal disease, an injury, or some other reason. “Dental implants can dramatically change how you feel about your smile today, and for the rest of your life, whether you are missing one, a few, or all of your teeth,” states Dr. LeBlanc. Dentures many times weaken your jaw and cause it to recede. Dental implants keep your jaw strong and youthful looking. It is as if you have your natural smile back – the look, feel and function. Many patients who are missing some or all of their teeth are better served with implants rather than other forms of dentistry, like full dentures, partials, or fixed bridges. “It’s your life, why not enjoy it?” adds Dr. LeBlanc.



The ideal candidate for a dental implant is in good general and oral health. Adequate bone in your jaw is needed to support the implant, and the best candidates have healthy gum tissues that are free of periodontal disease. Dr. LeBlanc will work with you to make your dreams come true.



A dental implant is a "root" device, usually made of titanium, used in dentistry to support restorations that resemble a tooth or group of teeth to replace missing teeth. Virtually all dental implants placed today are root-form implants. They appear similar to an actual tooth root and are placed within the jaw bone. The bone of the jaw accepts and fuses with the titanium post. Dental implants can be used to support a number of dental prostheses, including crowns, implant-supported bridges or dentures. For a dental implant procedure to work, there must be enough bone in the jaw, and the bone has to be strong enough to hold and support the implant. If there is not enough bone, more may need to be added with a bone graft procedure. In addition, natural teeth and supporting tissues near where the implant will be placed must be in good health. The amount of healing time is different for each patient and depends on variables such as the quality and quantity of bone, as well as the type of implant placed. When Dr. LeBlanc determines that the patient has healed adequately, he will use the implant to support a crown, bridge, or denture—completing the process and leaving your smile looking 100% natural.



Dr. LeBlanc’s goal is a completely successful procedure, which includes placing enough implants to secure the restorations needed for a healthy, whole smile. It’s a waste of time and money to have an implant fail due to an inadequate number of implants being placed to support the teeth. Dr. LeBlanc and his friendly, experienced team will develop a plan that takes into account your individual needs and resources.



After treatment, Dr. LeBlanc will work closely with you to develop the best care plan for your complete oral health. Periodic follow-up visits will be scheduled to monitor your implant, teeth and gums to make sure they are healthy.



“Your own teeth require conscientious at-home oral care and regular dental visits. Dental implants are like your own teeth and will require the same care. In order to keep your implant clean and plaque-free, brushing and flossing still apply,” remarks Dr. LeBlanc.