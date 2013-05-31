Dr. Keshia L. Gaines "Makes Learning Stylish" with New Clothing Line Concept

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Young doctor and entrepreneur Keshia L. Gaines, Ph.D. has partnered with international clothing manufacturer, Zazzle Apparel, to announce the launch of Bus-stop 2 Bus-stop Clothing (busstop2busstop.com). This new clothing line is a unique sportswear/casual collection based off of Gaines's active lifestyle and educational philosophy.



"I'm launching this clothing line because it is educational, positive, and fun. My Bus-stop 2 Bus-stop Clothing Line 'makes learning stylish' for youth, teens, and others," stated Dr. Gaines.



Dr. Gaines's active lifestyle as an author and educator led her to create this ground-breaking clothing line. In her new book "Why are Students Not Learning on the School Bus?"(www.amazon.com), Dr. Gaines explains her philosophy towards education and unique learning methods. She believes that students should learn academic content outside the classroom by learning on the school bus, in the cafeteria, on the playground, in the bathrooms, from academic clothing, etc.



Inspired by Dr. Gaines's signature style, the clothing line features shirts, hats, tote bags, necklaces, jackets, and more with academic content and designs on them. Most of the designs feature the 1-12 multiplication facts and have a positive social meaning behind the particular math fact. According to Dr. Gaines, customers can buy Bus-stop 2 Bus-stop Clothing that supports volunteering, good character, education, the environment, and much more.



"I like working on the details, designs, and marketing," said Dr. Gaines. "I am so excited about releasing the 1-12 multiplication fact chart with social meanings. Bus-stop 2 Bus-stop Clothing has had a really good response from youth and teens," she said.



About Keshia L. Gaines - Author/Clothing Designer

Keshia L. Gaines, Ph.D. is an internationally recognized author, educator, and inventor in the areas of education and non-traditional learning methods. She earned a Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Educational Leadership from The University of Southern Mississippi. She is best known for her research and book about “learning on the school bus.” Also, Dr. Gaines is the founder of Bus-stop 2 Bus-stop, LLC a company that specializes in educational books, products, clothing, and services.



The Bus-stop 2 Bus-stop Clothing and Merchandise Collection is available at Zazzle.com/BusStop2BusStop.



Background Info on the New Book and Clothing Line



So…Why Are Students NOT Learning On The School Bus?



As stated above, Dr. Keshia L. Gaines emphasizes that students should learn from academic content on the school bus and other unique learning areas (the bus stop, cafeteria, playgrounds, bathrooms, academic clothing, etc.). The key to improving America’s educational system, Gaines believes, is to allow students to learn outside the classroom. Since students are not meeting academic expectations in the general classroom, it is important to consider all methods and areas for students to learn.



Dr. Gaines founded Bus-stop 2 Bus-stop, LLC and created the Bus-stop 2 Bus-stop™ learning method to help students increase academic achievement in fun, innovative ways. The idea behind the Bus-stop 2 Bus-stop™ learning method, book, and clothing line is that students will be exposed to academic content starting at the school bus stop. Students will continue to be exposed to academic content throughout their school hours until they get dropped off at that same bus stop at the end of the school day.



