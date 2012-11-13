Dr. Kotler Innovates Surgical Implement to Address Deviated Septum

Beverly HIlls, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- A Deviated Septum occurs when the septum moves significantly away from the midline of the nose, which can cause problems with breathing and is usually caused by impact traumas or congenital disorders. Deviated septum surgery can go some way to addressing the problem, but it’s a process that can lead to further problems during recovery. Dr. Kotler has innovated the Kotler Nasal Airway to improve patients’ experience of post deviated septum surgery recovery.



Originally developed for rhinoplasty, the Kotler Nasal Airway features two tubes which provide a rigid structure similar to that of the packing typically used after nasal surgery. These tubes however are hollow, allowing the patient to be able to breathe normally through their nose during the recovery time, increasing their feeling of comfort and confidence. The airway clips the nose at the base of the septum, and travels up into the root of the nose to guarantee best results in recovery.



The Deviated Septum Surgery website is dedicated to demonstrating both the risks and rewards of the surgery, and the advantages of the Kotler Nasal Airway. The website comes replete with high quality multimedia content, detailed original editorials describing the way in which surgery can benefit individuals suffering from various conditions, testimonials, and image galleries of before and after surgery. The site also has a fast contact box enabling those interested in more information to contact Dr. Kotler’s surgery directly.



Dr. Kotler has this to say about the product, “When a 29 year old with a bad rhinoplasty came to me for revision surgery, he made it contingent on not having to endure the packing that previously had to be placed into the nose for five days or so after surgery. This led me to develop the Kotler nasal airway, a combination of tubes that are structurally robust but also allow patients to breathe easy. The fear of this packing had driven one patient away, and so it may well have driven away others, including prospective patients. If you’re a cosmetic surgeon performing deviated septum surgery, you risk losing patients without the Kotler Nasal Airway.”



About Deviated Septum Surgeon

