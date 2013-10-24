Dr. Letitia Wright Hosts Investment Expert Keith Gilabert

Lakewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- On Thursday October 24 at 10AM Pacific Wright Place Radio Show will feature guest Keith Gilabert. Gilabert is the author of "How to Market Your Business For Free on Facebook." He is a globally featured investment manager and researcher. He has been featured by such publications as ABC News, Forbes, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, Keith's advice is a must listen for all small business owners who want to increase sales using social media. Be sure to visit http://www.keithgilabert.com for more information before the show. We'll also feature our regular segments on Crowd Funding getting the pulse of today's entrepreneurs and also taking your Twitter and Facebook questions.



Investment expert Keith Gilabert will be discussing the power of social media and how it has transformed the business world. According to Gilabert, Social media, especially Facebook has replaced many forms of marketing. The best endorsement of a product or service is from friends and family. And if you want to connect with these customers its important to have them increase time with your brand.



Gilabert says, “I’m excited about being a guest on Dr. Wright’s show. I have been a fan of her financial show for many years now and it is an honor to be interviewed by her.”



Dr. Letitia S. Wright, is a celebrity, international speaker, talk show host, author, director and movie producer. As the host of the Wright Place TM TV Show, now in it’s 14th season with over 362 shows previously broadcast on television to over 6.5 million homes each week in Southern California on Direct TV Channel 64.Now seen nationally on DISH ON DEMAND network in 60 million homes, The Wright Place TV Show continues to provide resources for Entrepreneurs. Dr. Wright also directs infomercials for some of the hottest products on TV today.



As America’s Crowd Funding Strategist, she teaches workshops for Small Business Administration, is the Los Angeles Crowd Funding Examiner and Guest blogger for other Crowd Funding sites. She also holds a monthly crowd funding mastermind and consults privately with clients on their own crowd funding projects. She is the author of the upcoming book “101 Tips to Successful Crowdfunding: From Someone Who’s Been There, Done That and Got the Cash”.



About Keith Gilabert

He currently resides in Valencia, CA and is a research analyst with over 20 years experience in global financial markets. His area of expertise is in derivatives trading and risk arbitrage. In 2002 he recorded a net return of 15% for his managed portfolio while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffered more than a 30% loss.



Contact:

Anna R. Scates

Los Angeles, California

517-404-0309

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/wrightplacepodcast