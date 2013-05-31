Dr. Lisa Lang to Present at the 2013 Theory of Constraints International Conference

Green Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- “Dr. Lisa” Lang, a renowned name when it comes to Theory of Constraints (TOC), will be presenting at the upcoming Theory of Constraints International Certification Organization (TOCICO) Conference on June 4, 2013 in Bad Nauheim, Germany. According to sources, Dr. Lisa will be presenting the ‘5 Major Marketing Mistakes’ from 10:45 am to 12:15 pm. The attendees will learn the 5 major marketing mistakes most people make, how Theory of Constraints applies to marketing and how to avoid making the 5 marketing mistakes among others. Dr. Lisa will also be taking over as Chairman of the Board for TOCICO at the conference.



According to the sources, TOCICO is a global non profit certification organization for TOC practitioners, academics and consultants and aims to provide and develop certification standards. The organization also facilitates exchanges in the TOC sphere in relation to the latest advances and developments in the TOC tools and implementation methods. The certification process is meant to provide individuals, as well as, the industry with an internationally recognized standard. The same can be used to assess various levels of expertise in the Theory of Constraints.



Dr. Lisa authored Chapter 22 of the Theory of Constraints Handbook titled “Mafia Offers: Dealing with a Market Constraint” which reached the number one position on Amazon in its category. When contacted in relation to the same, Dr. Lisa said, “A Mafia offer is an offer so good that your customers can’t refuse it and your competition can’t or won’t offer the same. Operational improvements are required for a true Mafia Offer to be developed.”



About Dr. Lisa

“Dr. Lisa” Lang is a renown Theory of Constraints expert and is the foremost expert in the world for applying TOC to marketing. Dr. Lisa is regularly sought out for her expertise on developing market offers that increase sales. She has been named a 2012 Trendsetter in the USA Today and a “Manufacturing Champion” in Newsweek for her work helping highly custom job shops and machine shops to become more productive, more competitive and to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. She has appeared in CNBC, CBS, The Wall Street Journal, and Yahoo Finance to name a few.



As the President of Science of Business, she invented the Mafia Offer Boot Camp developing over 100 Mafia Offers for fortune 100 companies and other organizations around the globe. Dr. Lisa's Mafia Offers: Dealing with a Market Constraint chapter in the Theory of Constraints Handbook reached the #1 spot on the Amazon best seller list, as did Marketing Miracles a book co-written with marketing legend Dan Kennedy. Dr. Lisa worked with Dr Goldratt, serving as the Global Marketing Director for Goldratt Consulting. She has a PhD in Engineering and is a TOCICO certified expert. She is currently Chair-Elect for the TOCICO Board of Directors and will become Chairman of Board at the conference.



