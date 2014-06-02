Dr. Longman Now Offers Hi-Tech, Life-Saving, Oral Cancer Screening

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Though his dental practice performed a visual oral cancer check on every patient at every visit, Dr. Longman was frustrated with the overall results of the procedure. Tiny spots or lesions were often missed until they had grown and become dangerously advanced and harder or impossible to treat. Now, Dr. Eddie Longman of Alexandria Old Town Dental has incorporated ViziLite into the standard of care for all patients. Because early detection is the key to a successful outcome, Dr. Longman’s patients are assured that this is the most comprehensive oral cancer screening possible. “On a patient’s first visit, and at every annual check-up, we will be performing a ViziLite oral cancer screening,” says Dr. Longman.



ViziLite is a simple, painless and non-invasive technology that improves Dr. Longman’s ability to detect, evaluate and monitor suspicious areas at their earliest stages, before they can progress to something far more serious, and potentially life-threatening. ViziLite helps Dr. Longman to see what can’t be seen with the naked eye.



Approximately 37,000 Americans will be diagnosed with oral or throat cancer this year alone. This number has stayed steady over the years. In fact, oral cancer will kill nearly 8,000 people in the U.S., more than the number of lives lost to skin cancer, thyroid cancer, cervical cancer or Hodgkin’s disease.



In the early stages of oral cancer, the patient may not even notice it, which is why it is so dangerous. It can often grow and not produce pain or other symptoms that might be recognizable. It also has a nasty habit of producing second primary cancers.



About Dr. Longman

Dr. Longman’s compassion for his patients and keen eye on keeping up with the latest dental technology is what patients and staff appreciate most about him. Getting to know patients and treating them with the most effective cosmetic and restorative methods are what sets Dr. Longman’s successful 40-year-old practice apart from others. For an appointment call (703) 549-1331.