Dr. Marc Straus Promotes New Memoir, "One-Legged Mongoose, Secrets, Legacies and Coming of Age in 1950's New York"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2021 -- Marc Straus will share his unflinching look at child abuse in the home and his ability to rise above it, One-Legged Mongoose reminds us of the bonds between siblings, the power of family secrets, and the way we learn to protect ourselves by protecting each other. He chronicles the physical abuse at the hands of his mother and the eventful start of his adolescence—which included a battle with polio, a surgery-requiring eye-injury, and an almost-fatal hit-and-run—Straus explores the Anti-Semitism he encountered in public school, in the community at large, and even in the Boy Scouts. And it's the Scouts that lend the book its title—a nod to a campfire story about a half-man, half-mongoose that's almost the height of a full-grown man, and that Straus and the other boys of Troop 300 are tasked with locating. As Straus explains, "I was willing to face it. I know all about monsters."



The show can be found at:https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/134356/rising-above-childhood-abuse-and-traumacoming-of-age-in-1950s-ny



Resiliency Within is available wherever you digest talk media: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Sticher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Amazon Music!



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.