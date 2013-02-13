Dr. Marin Berlin Featured on the Cover of Dental Economics Magazine

Mckinney, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Dr. Marvin Berlin of McKinney, Texas takes pride in the work he does with McKinneyDentist.com. His good work has earned him a spot on the cover of Dental Economic Magazine, a Magazine created specifically for the dentistry field.



The magazine article details Dr. Berlin as being one of the largest dental practices in the nation. The article is titled “How to Attract and Maintain New Patients.” In the article, Dr. Berlin explains traditional means of marketing can produce return on investment, but the traditional means of marketing is usually too expensive and there are other things that can be done in order to get good results.



Dr. Berlin and his practice are the premier same day dentistry practice that is located in Texas. Readers may want to learn more about Dr. Berlin after they are done reading the article. They can learn more by visiting McKinneyDentist.com. The site is packed full of information and tells exactly what type of cosmetic dental services are being offered.



McKinney Dental Checkups – Family Plans



MckinneyDentist.com offers comprehensive dental exams to individuals and their families. The dentists and hygienists Working at the McKinneyDentist facility perform comprehensive dental exams in order to evaluate their patients dental health. They take caution when examining gums, teeth and tissues. The examination that is done during the first visit will last for approximately one hour.



The dental assessment list will include:



- Blood pressure reading

- Visual exam

- Periodontal probing

- Laser cavity detection

- Digital X-rays

- Intra-Oral and Extra-oral photos

- Oral cancer screening

- 3D images of the mouth (when needed)



It is important that a dental problem is detected at an early stage. This way, the problem can be corrected before it gets worse. During the exam, the dentist will be ready to answer any questions the patient may have. They work six days a week and individuals who are interested in the dental services can easily contact the facility online (through their site).



About Dr. Berlin

Dr. Berlin is a high quality dentist who has been featured on the cover of Dental Economic Magazine.



