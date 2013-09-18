Dr. Mario Pary Will Participate in Dentistry from the Heart on September 21, 2013

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Dr. Mario Pary is taking part in an event called Dentistry from the Heart on Saturday, September 21, 2013. It will be at his practice, Smile Dental Center in Shreveport, La. Dentistry from the Heart is an international non-profit organization dedicated to providing free dental care to patients who cannot otherwise afford it.



Partnering with Dentistry from the Heart (DFTH) is a natural fit for Dr. Pary, who believes strongly in giving back to the community. Founded in 2001 by Dr. Vincent Moniticciolo, DFTH is dedicated to providing free dental care to people in need. Thousands of dentists and hygienists around the world donate their time and open their practices to host DFTH events. In 2011, only a decade after inception, DFTH hosted more than 250 events and provided more than $5 million in free dental care. In 2013, events in Ireland, Australia, and Puerto Rico joined the hundreds of events scheduled annually in the United States and Canada.



Dr. Pary is no stranger to community service. While still an undergraduate at the University of California at Irvine, he coordinated a program in which pre-dental students provided free dental care for low-income families in the surrounding community. He continued engaging his passion for service after receiving his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Temple, becoming a mentor for at-risk youth in science programs. Dr. Pary believes all young people deserve the chance to succeed.



Dr. Pary's dedication to community service through his profession is rooted in his personal belief that good dental care can deeply affect people's lives. Having a great smile seems like a simple thing, but it can provide a huge boost to self-confidence and well-being. Statistics collected by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry demonstrate that people who smile are perceived to have more happiness, intelligence, and success. People who can't smile due to pain or embarrassment over their dental health are at a disadvantage when it comes to connecting with others and enjoying many of life's simple pleasures. Providing high-quality dental care to his patients, including those he serves through Dentistry from the Heart, is Dr. Pary's way of improving lives by helping people to smile.



To meet a wide range of needs, Dr. Pary's Smile Dental Center offers cosmetic dentistry in addition to orthodontics and braces, oral surgery, dental implants, and other dental services. Advanced dental technology such as digital x-rays, surgical lasers, CT scanners for 3D imaging, and computer assisted orthodontics assist Dr. Pary and his staff offer a greater range of services than many other dentists. Focused on patient comfort and results, Smile Dental Center offers sedation dentistry and the most up-to-date techniques and procedures to ensure successful, stress-free results.



The DFTH event with Dr. Pary at Smile Dental Center will take place all day on Saturday, September 21. To find out more about this event or to schedule an appointment for dental care, contact Smile Dental Center at (318) 797-3505 or online at ShreveportDentist.com. To find out more about Dentistry from the Heart, visit DentistryFromTheHeart.org.



Contact info:

Smile Dental Center

Shreveport, LA

(318) 797-3505