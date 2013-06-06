Dr. Mathew Warner of Willoughby Dental in Greenville SC Is Now Offering a Lifetime Whitening Program to All Patients

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Dr. Mathew Warner of Willoughby Dental is excited to present that he is now offering a free whitening for life program to help patients to achieve that white, healthy smile they have always wanted. Dr. Warner, who aims to be the most comprehensive dentist Greenville SC has to offer, invites all patients to enroll in the program as long as you have a “healthy mouth”. Dr. Warner is also offering a new patient special, for those that do not have dental insurance, for a new patient hygiene appointment at the cost of just $99. This makes it easier and more convenient to get to the office to and get started with the whitening program even if you do not have dental insurance.



Willoughby Dental’s whitening for life program has no cost involved and is an easy way for people to keep their smile white. It is also great for people who need a little extra motivation to get your regular cleanings, since now, you will be getting custom made whitening trays and professional quality whitening gel. Typically patients who see a dentist for their regular cleanings spend much less money on average than patients who only see a dentist only when there is a problem such as tooth fractures, cavities, or unbearable pain.



To enroll in the lifetime whitening program, patients must have regular cleanings and no cavities or infection. Many people think about the cosmetic dentistry Greenville SC has to offer and they think it will be extremely expensive. This is not the case. When enrolled, all patients must have dental impressions taken of their teeth to create their very own personalized tray. After this is complete, Dr. Mathew Warner, Owner Dentist, will be providing you with a safe whitening solution to bring out the best in your smile.



For those who want the very best, white, perfect smile for a lifetime, Willoughby Dental’s Lifetime whitening program is the choice you can depend on. We know how important your smile is to you, and we care enough to make sure we make you happy.



Dr. Warner spoke about the lifetime whitening program saying “Our whitening for life program offers patients both upper and lower custom trays and professional strength whitening gel which can cost upwards of $300 at other dental offices for no cost at all. We just want to make sure that our patients have that healthy mouth and this whitening program motivates and rewards patients to continue with great oral health! It’s important to us that our patients have nice white smiles but more so that they maintain good oral health.”



Dr. Warner has been working for over 5 years as a dentist, 3 of which were in the Upstate of South Carolina. He really enjoys cosmetic dentistry and family dentistry where can utilize his vast knowledge and experience in all types of dental services.



About Willoughby Dental

Dr. Warner is a Dentist in Greer SC who cares about his patients. Willoughby Dental provides teeth whitening, mini-dental implant placement, dental implant restoration, dental crowns, bridges, veneers as well as other dental procedures such as cleanings, fillings, root canals, dentures, partials and more. To give patients a comfortable environment, Willoughby Dental has satellite TVs mounted in every room and complimentary refreshments. Willoughby Dental offers the very best for all your dental care needs in the upstate of South Carolina.



Visit http://www.dentistsgreenville.com to learn more.