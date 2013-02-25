Dr Medora Introduces the Affirm Laser System in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Dr Zubin Medora , the current director and primary care doctor of Medora Centre, introduces the Affirm Laser System in Singapore for their clinic use. This is one of the latest technologies that they are utilizing for the benefit of their clients. The system is also called the 15 minute facelift which comes from the United States of America. It is complete anti-ageing equipment.



“This system is very safe to use and FDA approved in treating various faces and body problems. We are glad to have it and for sure our customers will be glad too,” said Dr Zubin Medora .



Affirm Laser System is successful in treating various skin problems such as acne scars, wrinkles, acne marks, deep lines and folds, skin tone and clarity, pigmentation and diminishes the pore size. Most of these are problems in the face, which makes the system very ideal.



In the body, it can treat loose skin, surgical marks and stretch marks. These are the most problems that clients are dealing with and can be treated by the system.



“It is a breakthrough in fractional laser technology”, added Dr Zubin Medora . He said that there is a high probability that most Asians will patronize and love the system as the demand for it increases.



With Singapore becoming a hub in medical aesthetics, this is additional asset to the clinic that will boost their revenue. This will also outpace their competitors in the industry. With the demand of aesthetic services client increasing, numbers of local clinics such as Medora Centre are also booming. Each must differentiate itself from the rest to get more clients.



About Medora Centre

Medora Centre, located inside the Camden Medical Centre in One Orchard Boulevard, provides various aesthetic and cosmetic services for all your needs. All of their doctors are highly specialized and well qualified as certified by the Ministry of Health, to perform various cosmetic procedures needed by the client. High customer satisfaction is a must for them.



