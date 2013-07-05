Dr Medora of Medora Medical Centre Taps Affirm Multiplex Technology

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The world of medicine has not thoroughly managed the manifestations of human aging with its normal clinical procedures. It has been a thorny struggle in the medical field to handle wrinkles, skin pigmentation, stretch marks, and other signs and symptoms of aging.



The Affirm Multiplex was created after several studies and tests and it has been given approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The procedure has provided the people with joy because it effectively deals with wrinkles, stretch marks, skin pigmentation (including melasma), and other signs of aging. Affirm Multiplex is now the highly developed and effective treatment in handling the complications of old age. It is currently utilized in a lot of countries around the world. In Singapore, Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery utilizes Affirm Multiplex under the leadership of Dr. Zubin Medora.



The Ministry of Health in Singapore gives Medora Medical Centre the acknowledgement of being a healthcare facility that concentrates in cosmetic operations. The aforementioned medical institution also offers other medical care procedures. It consists of a group of doctors who are registered by the Ministry of Health and other local associations to be qualified enough to do their specialization and clinical expertise. They visualize giving the excellent and effective medical treatment to their patients.



If you want to understand the superb benefits of Affirm Multiplex Procedure, you can go to Medora Medical Centre. You are guaranteed of the best and effective medical services since this medical facility is headed by Dr Medora. He is the centre’s Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor. He is as well a trustworthy cosmetic surgeon.



"Affirm Multiplex assures great results in which the skin is holistically restored in giving its beneficiaries a vibrant and youthful appearance. The treatment may be performed wherever the patient wants. It could either be on the face and/or on the body. It assures as well that after the treatment, patients can immediately return to their normal activities without having any medical problems. Women who have obtained stretch marks after their pregnancy may offer themselves for an Affirm Multiplex Procedure once they have totally recovered from giving birth. The recuperation time for Affirm Multiplex is just a few days", said Dr Medora.



