Dr. Mehryar Taban Gains a Reputation as One of the Finest Oculoplastic Surgeons on the West Coast

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- The eyes, they say, are the windows to the soul. It’s certainly true that the eyes define a person’s appearance perhaps more than any other facial feature. Often the eyes are what people notice first about another person’s appearance. However signs of aging, eye disease and other problems can significantly change the appearance of the eyes. Often this doesn’t just change the way the eyes look. It can also change how they see. However these conditions, for the most part, can be corrected or improved by oculoplastic surgery.



One oculoplastic surgery related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is TabanMD.com, the website of Dr. Mehryar Taban, an oculoplastic surgeon. Santa Barbara based, Dr. Taban has built a substantial reputation as one of the leading plastic surgeons specializing in eyelid, orbit and facial plastic cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.



The site contains details about Dr. Taban’s practice, as well as his extensive background in surgery. In addition to featuring extensive details of the cosmetic and reconstructive oculoplastic surgery procedures that he performs the site also catalogues previous successful procedures including photographs of the results.



A spokesperson for the site said: “There are few oculoplastic surgeons in the world with the impeccable pedigree that Dr. Taban has. He began his career at the well known Cleveland Clinic where he was named as Chief Resident, before developing his skills further at the Jules Stein Eye Institute. He is a accomplished and skilled surgeon and has received awards and honors from extremely reputable public bodies. Dr. Taban specializes in using the latest surgical techniques, which improves patient recovery time as well as improving the finished result. He is skilled in numerous types of surgery, ranging from minor cosmetic treatments to serious issues with the ocular orbit. He also performs other types of cosmetic facial surgery such as lip augmentation and canthoplasty. Numerous professional bodies recognize Dr. Taban. These include the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), and American Board of Ophthalmology (AAO). He is also a member of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). ”



