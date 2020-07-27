Dr. Mexico, a Reputed Dental Clinic Offering Top Notch Dentistry Services at Affordable Prices

Tijuana, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Samaritan Medical & Dental Group is everything but fancy and expensive. Dental care can be quite taxing in the USA and without insurance, it could take a toll on the credit cards and savings. There are many patients who prefer to travel to Tijuana since the dental services are far more affordable than any given clinic in their country. Here at Samaritan Dental, patients can find quality dental care at a fraction of what they pay in their home country.



From the most common dental implants to a complete 4 or 6 full arch replacement, the doctors here can treat any kind of dental problem with the same amount of perfection and even more. This clinic has garnered immense popularity among the local as well as out-of-country patients. The office might not be fancy but it is modern and equipped with the best technology and machinery. The clinic also offers patient coordinator services to facilitate the entire process from the time a patient arrives till the time of departure.



To Learn more about affordable dentistry in Tijuana Mexico visit https://www.goodsamdental.org/



About https://www.goodsamdental.org/

Samaritan Medical & Dental Group is a professional dentistry clinic based at Tijuana, Mexico. The qualified and experienced dentists are experts in cosmetic dentistry including dental implants, crowns, bridges, full oral rehabilitation, etc.



Media Contact

Jim Crayne – Samaritan Medical & Dental Group

Address: Juan Ruiz de Alarcon 1572, Suite 2-1B, Zona Rio, Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico 22010

Phone: 619-344-0475

Website: https://www.goodsamdental.org