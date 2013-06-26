Dr. Michael Garver, MD. Joins the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters wishes to introduce their newest board member, the distinguished Dr. Michael Garver, MD a Pediatric Physician based in Great Falls, MT. and founder of the Christian Social Media forum- Christchild. Dr Garver states: "The framework nearly completed, we have collected an amazing amount of content. We pray this becomes a major success to reach Christians and non-believers all over the world!" Dr Garver will be soon joining Dr Joel Lamoure, Dr Beth Baker and Dr John O'Sullivan Tuesdays on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. In an introductory letter published by Dr Garver on His Minister Provider on Universal Life Church Ministers Network, Dr Garver stated as follows:



Dear Folks:

I am a pediatrician responding to a calling from God's devine path entrusting me with the responsibility caring for infants and children over the past 18 years. I can no longer stand by and remain silent on the persecution of my brothers and sisters all over the world. The moral decay of society has been apparent in the suffering of families and children in my practice on a daily basis. Having been bestowed a devine gift as a medical provider, it is God's will that my devotion to him and our Saviour, provides a source of enlightenment to others. I have been inspired to develop a Christian Social Forum, called christchild to reach as many people as possible. This has become central to my passion to share the beauty of our Lord's that has touched my life in so many ways. A work in progress, just like the man behind it, I look forward to sharing my inspiration with all of Christ's Children.



Join us Let's Pray and spread the good word!



God's love and salvation to all,



Michael Garver MD



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com