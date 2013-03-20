Riverton, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- G3 is proud to recognize Dr. Michael Richards Orthodontics for their professionalism.



“Dr. Michael Richards is a true professional and I highly recommend his services.”

-Adam Green



Dr. Michael Richards ‘Orthodontics’ of SLC Utah, Reliable Staff was Voted Better than ‘Maxfield’ ‘McDonouigh’ ‘Holladay’ and ‘FellerandJohnson’ for Top Expert Service in Riverton Utah



Congratulations to Dr. Michael Richards Orthodontics!



Dr. Richards is part of a local tradition of orthodontic excellence. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, he is a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, where he received his degrees in both dentistry and orthodontics. He has been in practice for over 20 years and is also a member of numerous professional organizations, including the Utah Dental Association, the American Association of Orthodontists, the Salt Lake District Dental Society, the Rocky Mountain Society of Orthodontists; and has also served as the President for the Utah Association of Orthodontists. Dr Richards has visited several classrooms to teach dental and orthodontic health, and he is actively involved in his church. Dr. Richards and his wife Becky are the proud parents of six awesome children. In his spare time he enjoys running in marathons, cycling, tennis, skiing, boating, water skiing and wake-boarding. Dr. Richards is constantly pursuing advanced education for himself and his staff. He offers the latest orthodontic techniques and approaches, including both the revolutionary Invisalign system and Damon braces. He strives to provide you with advanced, state-of-the-art, comfortable and personalized care. Combining today’s orthodontic science and his artistic creativity, Dr. Richards is able to offer solutions to even the most challenging dental conditions. He and his staff believe that your orthodontic treatment can be a fun and rewarding experience.



Call 801-581-9300

2091 E 1300 S, Ste 205

Salt Lake City UT 84108



http://michaelrichardsorthodonticsblog.com/2012/05/understand-the-effects-of-sports-and-energy-drinks/



Office Hours

Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Appointments

Scheduled appointment time has been reserved specifically for the patient. They will try to provide a telephone reminder call 24-48 hours before they scheduled appointment to supplement the appointment card the patient receives. they are aware that unforeseen events sometimes require missing an appointment. Please let them know if the patient cannot make the appointment. They request 24-hours’ notice if need to cancel.



Who They Are …

Smile for a Lifetime Foundation is a charitable non-profit organization that provides orthodontic care to individuals who may not otherwise have the opportunity to acquire assistance. Launched in 2008, Smile for a Lifetime Foundation aims to reach individuals with financial challenges, special situations, and orthodontic needs. The Foundation sponsors the orthodontic care of hundreds of patients each year. Smile for a Lifetime Foundation has participating orthodontists throughout the US. Each chapter has its own local Board of Directors who choose patients to be treated by the Foundation.



About Smile for a Lifetime Foundation

Our Mission …

At Smile for a Lifetime Foundation it is our mission to create self confidence, inspire hope, and change the lives of children in our community in a dramatic way. The gift of a smile can do all this for a deserving, undeserved individual who, in turn, can use this gift to better themselves and our community.