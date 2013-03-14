Riverton, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Congratulations to Dr. Michael Richards Orthodontics!

Current Award Certification: Dr. Michael Richards ‘Orthodontics’ Wins Customer Professional Competition Over ‘FellerandJohnson’ ‘Goldbury’ and ‘McDonough’ G3 is proud to recognize Dr. Michael Richards Orthodontics for their professionalism. “Dr. Michael Richards is a true professional and I highly recommend his services.” -Adam Green



Welcome to Michael Richards Orthodontics, a leader in your orthodontic care community. Located in Salt Lake City and Riverton, Utah, we strive to give you the best and most memorable orthodontic experience around in a friendly, comfortable and fun environment! Many patients may not look forward to wearing braces, but after one visit to our office, we know you'll change your mind and tell your friends! Our patients deserve the best technology to yield fantastic results in less time, which is why we offer many types of braces in our office. We recognize that every patient has different needs, and we pride ourselves in the courteous service we deliver to each person who walks through our doors. Dr. Michael Richards and his qualified staff are committed to helping you achieve the smile you deserve - a healthy, beautiful one! Now that's something to smile about!



Dr. Richards is part of a local tradition of orthodontic excellence. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, he is a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, where he received his degrees in both dentistry and orthodontics. He has been in practice for over 20 years and is also a member of numerous professional organizations, including the Utah Dental Association, the American Association of Orthodontists, the Salt Lake District Dental Society, the Rocky Mountain Society of Orthodontists; and has also served as the President for the Utah Association of Orthodontists. Dr Richards has visited several classrooms to teach dental and orthodontic health, and he is actively involved in his church. Dr. Richards and his wife Becky are the proud parents of six awesome children. In his spare time he enjoys running in marathons, cycling, tennis, skiing, boating, waterskiing and wake-boarding. Dr. Richards is constantly pursuing advanced education for himself and his staff. He offers the latest orthodontic techniques and approaches, including both the revolutionary Invisalign system and Damon braces. He strives to provide you with advanced, state-of-the-art, comfortable and personalized care. Combining today’s orthodontic science and his artistic creativity, Dr. Richards is able to offer solutions to even the most challenging dental conditions. He and his staff believe that your orthodontic treatment can be a fun and rewarding experience.



Our Core Values and Beliefs - As a team, we believe firmly in these two guiding principles:



- I Care

- Trust



Each letter of these principles represents a value that reminds us each day what it is that we are all about.



Integrity – We will be honest, truthful and authentic in all that we do.

Compassion – We will put gentleness, kindness, caring and listening to others first.

Attitude – We will be your friends and we will wear joy, desire, passion and optimism on our sleeves! We will have fun together! Responsibility – We will be individually and collectively accountable for our actions and inactions, thus delivering the highest in commitment and support.

Excellence – We will commit to giving each other and our patients our very best, whether in listening, speaking or delivering care. We will also allow ourselves and allow others to make mistakes and learn, for it is recognition of weakness that allows us to develop strength. We will be receptive to coaching and change.

Teamwork – We will make requests and promises of each other and then hold ourselves accountable. We will seek to strengthen weak links in our team’s chain through patience, compassion and support and will remove the faulty links only when repair has failed and the whole chain becomes jeopardized. We believe that synergy is real and can elevate our practice.

Respect – We will treat all people (even our competitors) with utmost consideration. We will tolerate differences and as we do so, we hope to appreciate the diversity which brings color to our practice tapestry.

Understanding – We will seek to communicate effectively with each other, attempting in every interaction to avoid unmet expectations. We are committed to clarity in our discussions of treatment recommendations, appointments, fees and financial arrangements. We will not promise that which we cannot deliver, but through clarity in communication, we will deliver that which we promise.

Service – We intend to be the best part of our patient’s day! We will treat each other as we would be treated. Our teammates’ and our patients’ needs supersede our own.

Technology – We will remain committed to being “leading edge” in every aspect of our practice. We will persistently improve, upgrade and enhance our facility, equipment, capabilities and knowledge to be at the forefront of our profession.

Who We Are …

Smile for a Lifetime Foundation is a charitable non-profit organization that provides orthodontic care to individuals who may not otherwise have the opportunity to acquire assistance. Launched in 2008, Smile for a Lifetime Foundation aims to reach individuals with financial challenges, special situations, and orthodontic needs. The Foundation sponsors the orthodontic care of hundreds of patients each year. Smile for a Lifetime Foundation has participating orthodontists throughout the US. Each chapter has its own local Board of Directors who choose patients to be treated by the Foundation.



About Smile for a Lifetime Foundation

Our Mission …

At Smile for a Lifetime Foundation it is our mission to create self confidence, inspire hope, and change the lives of children in our community in a dramatic way. The gift of a smile can do all this for a deserving, underserved individual who, in turn, can use this gift to better themselves and our community.