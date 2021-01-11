Dr. Michael Wasserman Cites Inequality of Care for Older, Most Fragile Citizens During the COVID 19 Pandemic on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2021 -- Dr. Wasserman says the federal government and the nursing home industry hasn't done enough to care for our older, most vulnerable adults



As the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the globe, 2.1 million Americans live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities According to a December report from AARP, the COVID 19 virus has claimed the lives of at least 106,000 residents and nursing home staff, which accounts for 39% of all of the deaths from the virus in the U.S. and much of it could have been prevented.



Dr. Wasserman points the finger at poor government oversight, lack of accountability and an industry that places profit ahead of people as the culprits.



This comes at a time when public health experts are predicting a surge in cases after holiday gatherings, increased time indoors during the winter weather, and a new strain which is spreading across the globe. The effects have already been seen in hospitals and nursing homes around the country as a close relationship has been found between community spread and cases in congregate care settings.



Amidst all of this, Dr. Wasserman says about the rollout of the vaccine, "not only did they have a bad plan, but they didn't prepare. And what they did prepare was bad." Across the country, just 8% of the vaccine doses distributed in nursing homes and assisted living residents have been administered, with two million more due to be given. He goes on to say, "A pandemic necessitates a decisive federal response. We NEED leadership from Washington, not encouragement and recommendations. Nursing Home and Assisted Living Facilities residents and staff are being ignored!" "Tens of thousands of vulnerable older adults are dying again every month, as well as the poor women of color who care for them."



Dr. Mike Wasserman is a geriatrician who has devoted his career to serving the needs of older adults. He has been a tireless advocate for vulnerable older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been featured on major news outlets, has interviewed before the CA legislature. He's served as a member of the National Academy of Science's "A Framework for Equitable Allocation of Vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus". Previously he served as Chief Executive Officer for Rockport Healthcare Services, overseeing the largest nursing home chain in California, which was the featured in a recent story in the Washington Post.



Phyllis Ayman is the host of the podcast SeniorsSTRIGHTTalk on the Voice America Empowerment Channel bringing informative conversations to the senior years of our lives and is the author of the new bestselling book, Dignity & Respect: Are Our Aging Parents Getting What They Deserve? She's an eldercare advisor, family care mediator and strategist, advocate, speech/language pathologist, speaker and trainer for the public and private sector and holds various certifications for dementia training. She has worked with thousands of residents, families, and health care workers in almost 50 nursing homes during a career that spans 45 years.



For further information or media inquiries, please contact:



Phyllis Ayman at phyllis@SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes over 900 unique and innovative radio programs that engage millions of listeners worldwide. Five diverse VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience. Listen live at VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Health, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Influencers, and on our Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network and VoiceAmerica TV are radio and TV divisions of World Talk Radio, LLC, an independent and privately-owned digital entertainment media company.



To learn how to become a host or sponsor on VoiceAmerica.com, call 1-855-877-4666. VoiceAmerica | Become a Host | Advertise with us | About VoiceAmerica