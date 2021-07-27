Dr. Michael Wisniewski Announces Launch of New Clinic for Children

Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2021 -- Dr. Michael Wisniewski, a reputed pediatrician is pleased to share that a new clinic was recently launched to cater to the medical needs of the underserved pediatric patients in Hartford, CT. After having worked as a family doctor for few years, Dr. Wisniewski decided to return to medical school to complete his specialty in Pediatrics. Post completion, the doctor had worked in multi-specialty hospitals for a while and decided to start his own clinic owing to the increasing demand for his child care services as well as his vested interest in health issues and complications in children. Ever since the clinic opened 5 years ago, there has been an increasing number of patient flow. This new clinic for the underserved was launched to protect patients from the ongoing pandemic. The space boasts of spacious and well ventilated rooms which are the need of the hour.



The clinic is always sanitized with all safety protocols in place along with the staff and patients following mask regulations. The center is well equipped with state-of-the-art pediatric gadgets, cutting-edge medical technology and diagnostic tools to offer better patient care. The most recent additions were the internal scanning monitor and x-ray screening equipment in latest versions. Dr. Wisniewski's clinic is now up and running and is ready to offer the best care possible for children of all age groups. The future plans of expanding the clinic's offerings will allow patients to make the most of their health plans. An open day will also be conducted for children form the low-income regions and underserved communities. Dr. Wisniewski aims at helping at least 50 children every month through various initiatives and by collaborating with various non-profit organizations.



To know more visit https://hartfordhospital.org/



About Dr. Michael Wisniewski

Dr. Michael Wisniewski is a reputed and qualified pediatrician from Hartford, Connecticut with over two decades of experience working in the medical field and as a family doctor who now operates through his newly opened clinic.



Media Contact



Michael Wisniewski

Phone: +1-862-227-1203

Website: https://hartfordhospital.org/