Dr. Misee Harris Looks to Team Up with Hip Hop Artist to Bring Dental Health Services to Underserved Children

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Formally known in the media as the controversial and comedic brains and beauty bombshell who made history after launching a massive social media campaign to become ABC’s first African American Bachelorette, Dr. Misee Harris has her goals set way higher these days. http://thegrio.com/2013/02/26/is-america-ready-for-a-black-bachelorette/



Though her popularity has sparked a bevy of opportunities from charity event appearances, modeling gigs, judging various competitions, endorsement deals, and even television show appearances, Dr. Harris finds anything benefiting children the most satisfactory.



Harris, however, is not your ordinary doctor. An avid listener of Hip Hop music, Dr. Harris supports the artists who may spit lyrics that may be considered distasteful to some. Recently, Harris vented her frustrations regarding the lack of healthcare available to children from low-income areas by taking her thoughts to Twitter, “I feel some ‘Type of Way’ when children from my own community don’t have access to proper healthcare. I feel you #RichHomieBaby.” Rich Homie Quan is an Atlanta rapper and newest King of Hip Hop. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rich_Homie_Quan .



Dr. Harris hopes to join hands with such artists in an attempt to bridge the huge gap between children and access to basic healthcare needs.



About Dr. Misee Harris

Dr. Misee Harris is a nationally recognized leader in the realm of pediatric and sports dentistry as well as the advocacy of children with special needs and developmental disabilities. Through outreach programs, her efforts have increased the quality of diagnosis and treatment options available to the thousands of children with urgent dental needs.

Dr. Harris graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2006. She then attended the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry where she earned a Doctorate of Dental Medicine Degree. Upon graduating, she became the first African American woman to be accepted into the University of Kentucky Pediatric Dentistry Residency Program. As if this weren’t enough, Dr. Harris founded “Project Smile” in 2013, a non-profit organization that she has used to uplift the self-esteem of young children in all aspects of life. Within the year of 2013 she successfully executed events including “Dr. Misee Harris Project Prom”, which provided prom dresses for high school seniors throughout the country who otherwise would not be able to afford to attend their senior prom. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Misee_Harris



For Media Contact:

Dr. Misee Harris

Atlanta, GA

Email: drmiseeharris@gmail.com

Website: www.miseeharris.com

Twitter/Instagram: @miseeharris

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/miseelouise.harris