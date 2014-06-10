Dr. Mitesh Kapadia Receives Prestigious RealSelf 100 Award

Wellesley, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Cosmetic surgeon Mitesh Kapadia, M.D., Ph.D., was named a recipient of the RealSelf 100 award. Beginning from a pool of over 6,000 eligible board-certified specialists, the award jury selected the 100 who demonstrated the highest degree of commitment and expertise at educating and helping patients understand their elective cosmetic surgery options. The award is one of a number of such recognitions Kapadia has received over the course of his career as an oculoplastic surgeon, the pursuit of which includes work at an academic practice at Boston's Tufts Medical Center and a private one in Wellesley.



"It is a real honor to be singled out as one of the RealSelf 100," Kapadia said, "and the award really reinforces my commitment to educating those who are considering elective cosmetic surgery."



After graduating from Haverford College, Kapadia attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine before going on to a residency in Ophthalmology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary arranged through Harvard Medical School. A specialist at eyelid surgery in Boston, Kapadia performs hundreds of procedures every year of both cosmetic and reconstructive sorts. He is presently an assistant professor at the Tufts School of Medicine and maintains an active and growing private practice, as well.



"The best way of ensuring that those considering elective cosmetic surgery will be happy with the results," Kapadia said, "is to equip them with all of the information necessary to make good decisions. I and other recipients of the RealSelf 100 award do our utmost to succeed at this task and strive to educate other medical professionals about its importance, too." Once reserved for patients who had suffered disfiguring accidents or diseases, plastic surgery in the United States has become increasingly common for cosmetic purposes. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has said that over 15 million plastic surgeries were performed in the country in 2013, and that number continues to grow at a steady rate. While a wide variety of cosmetic surgeries can be performed, patients who were best educated about the procedures and any potential issues are invariably found to be among the most satisfied in after-the-fact surveys.



Dr. Kapadia provides free cosmetic surgery consultations at his private practice in Wellesley and is currently offering a limited-time special which reduces the price of selected eyelid surgery in Boston by $500. He provides a wide range of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, including Botox injections and non-surgical procedures detailed at http://www.bostoneyelids.com/non-surgical-blepharoplasty.php, and also offers the popular Restylane and Juvederm facial augmentation techniques. His practice has long been marked by a personal, highly involved approach, and the educational efforts which led to his being named a member of the RealSelf 100 were a natural outgrowth of this philosophy.



About Mitesh Kapadia, M.D., Ph.D.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and an assistant professor at Tufts University, Mitesh Kapadia, M.D., Ph.D., is a board-certified specialist in Ophthalmology. He offers a wide variety of cosmetic procedures at his private practice in Wellesley and maintains an academic practice at the Tufts Medical Center, as well.