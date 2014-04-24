Dr. Moretta Is Named a Top Dentist in Orange County

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Dr. Robert Moretta of Sea Cliff Dental has been named a Five Star Dentist in Orange County Magazine's top dentist list of 2014! Dr. Moretta was mentioned in the March edition of the magazine recognizing his excellent dental skill and patient care.



This is not the first time Dr. Moretta has been recognize for his exceptional dental work as he has won a variety of awards including Angie´s list top honor, the Super Service Award, and was also recipient of the 2011 Los Angeles Top Doctors and Dentists Award. He also enjoys taking part in fundraisers. Most recently, he helped raise over $1,000 for disabled vets in the Ride 2 Recovery race.



About Dr. Moretta

Dr. Moretta is the managing dentist at his private practice, Sea Cliff Dental. He also is part of the Frontier Institute where he teaches other dentists the art of dentistry and is a mentor with DDSMentoring.com. He takes pride in caring for his patients and is deeply fulfilled when he sees his patients with the beautiful, healthy smiles they deserve. His passion for dentistry is what has helped him excel in his career and be recognized by numerous entities!



For more information on Dr. Moretta, his dental office and awards, visit his website at rmoretta.com.



Contact Us

Robert J. Moretta, D.D.S., F.A.G.D

Sea Cliff Dental

18652 Florida St. #300

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 848-4247

info@RMoretta.com

http://rmoretta.com/