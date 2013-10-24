Dr. Naturel Launch a New Breakthrough Anti-Aging Skin Renewal Supplement with Ceramide-PCD

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Maintaining healthy, ageless skin is now set to become much easier with the premier launch of a new dietary supplement from Dr. Naturel. Called Revive, this supplement is clinically proven to enhance skin condition and is expected to be very popular with anyone looking for an effective and safe anti-aging agent.



Described as a nutricosmetic, Revive is a new beauty concept that works to improve skin condition from the inside out. Dr. Naturel director Ms. Parker explains further: “Anyone that regularly takes Revive will find that their skin becomes softer, better moisturized, smoother and more luminous. This is all thanks to a special combination of natural ingredients that have been clinically tested and proven to deliver exceptional skincare benefits.”



The secret of Revive is Ceramide-PCD. Ceramide is a specialized compound that’s present within the skin and helps to create a protective layer which prevents dehydration. Essentially, ceramide is critical for keeping the skin firm and healthy. Unfortunately, as the body ages the availability of this important anti-aging compound reduces and this leads to the formation of wrinkles and fine lines, as well as the development of dry, scaly skin. The ceramides in Revive are derived from plants, known as phytoceramides.



There are a range of skincare supplements available that contain phytoceramides, yet the source plant is typically wheat. Ceramide-PCD is a specific form of ceramide that’s derived from rice bran. This makes Revive supplements suitable for individuals that suffer from gluten intolerance. Furthermore, extensive clinical trials have shown the rice-bran derived ceramides are far more effective at supporting moisture retention compared with any other phytoceramide utilized in supplements.



Although ceramide-PCD forms the basis of Dr. Naturel’s Revive, there are also other supportive ingredients. Vitamins A, C, D and E are key components of this formula. These vitamins not only support overall physical health and well-being, they are also powerful antioxidants. The free radical scavenging abilities of these vitamins helps to remove toxins from the body and prevents oxidative stress. This helps to keep the skin looking fresh, youthful and radiant.



Ms. Parker points out that while Revive is great for skincare, it also offers other benefits: “Although Revive is formulated specifically for supporting healthy skin, there are also other positive side effects associated with taking this supplement. Many people find that their nails grow faster and stronger; also hair condition and hair growth improves. In addition, the vitamins found in Revive will help to better support the immune system.”



With no binders, fillers or other synthetic additives, Revive is a completely pure supplement. Dr. Naturel has complete faith in the quality and the effectiveness of Revive, with 100% satisfaction guaranteed to anyone that purchases this supplement. Currently Revive is available exclusively from Amazon.com. As more people learn of this new supplement, it’s anticipated that Revive with become amongst the first choice of consumers looking for effective anti-aging products.



Media Contact

Ann Parker

Dr. Naturel

9450 SW Gemini Dr

Unit 43572

Beaverton, Oregon

97008-7105

http://drnaturel.com