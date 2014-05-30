Dr. Nhi Le Certified for Vampire Facelift, O-Shot & Priapus Shot

Victoria, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Dr. Nhi Le, the founder and owner of the Fountain of Youth Medical Spa in Victoria, Texas, has long been known as the premier provider of advanced cosmetic and aesthetic treatments, all of which are designed to produce a person’s most beautiful self. From anti-aging facials to cosmetic breast lifts and face lifts, there’s nothing that Dr. Le can’t do.



Now, the Fountain of Youth Medical Spa is pleased to announce that Dr. Le has been certified by the American Cosmetic Cellular Medicine Association for four of the nation’s most exciting treatments: the O-Shot®, the Priapus Shot®, the Vampire Facelift®, and the Vampire Breast Lift®.



“I’m delighted to offer my clients the opportunity to experience these quite frankly amazing treatments,” says Dr. Nhi Le. “These innovative treatments utilize the power of the client’s blood to produce seriously youthful glows, firmer muscles, and even new tissue regrowth.



“It’s just something that has to be experienced to be believed!” she adds.



All of the treatments utilize platelet rich plasma (PRP) from the patient’s blood, which helps stimulate seven stages of growth in the body. From collagen production to new tissue regrowth, PRP sets the foundation for results. The Vampire Facelift® uses PRP to produce a glowing and more youthful looking visage; the O-Shot® uses PRP to stimulate new tissue growth for greater sexual pleasure; the Priapus Shot® uses PRP to rejuvenate the penis; and the Vampire Breast Lift® uses PRP to lift and firm saggy breasts.



In addition to being certified by Dr. Charles Runnel, the inventor of these techniques, Dr. Nhi Le is a dedicated physician who is board certified in Internal Medicine, Aesthetic Medicine, and Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Le is passionate about creating natural aesthetic results in her patients. Additionally, she can help discover and correct any medical conditions or hormonal deficiencies or imbalances that may make one feel and look less beautiful and energetic.



Discover more about these innovative treatments available at the Fountain of Youth Medical Spa by visiting www.fountainmedicalspa.com.



About The Fountain of Youth Medical Spa

Fountain of Youth Medical Spa offers the finest, most advanced skin rejuvenating treatments in an environment of comfort and luxury. Our personalized treatments are developed and supervised by a physician, ensuring the highest level of quality and care. Fountain of Youth Medical Spa uses today’s most cutting-edge skincare procedures with a team of licensed professionals. Indulge yourself today by visiting www.fountainmedicalspa.com.



Dr. Nhi Le

Fountain of Youth MedSpa

info@fountainmedicalspa.com



Victoria, TX

http://www.fountainmedicalspa.com