Dr. Oz Recommends Risky Pea Protein to Cut Back Calories

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- On October 26, 2012, Dr. Oz pea protein was recommended to a group of ladies to intake pea protein instead of whey protein in order to cut calories and lose weight. To some degree there is truth in that but unfortunately he failed to completely inform the public on why whey protein can be just as good.



A woman from the audience claimed that she took whey protein and gained weight instead of losing weight but they did not discuss how much whey protein she would ingest. Dr. Oz simply stated along the lines that some people have allergic reactions to some ingredients within whey protein and basically doesn't allow people to lose weight.



There is no secret to weight loss, it simply comes down to having a calorie deficit. Burning more calories than you intake would be the "secret" everyone should know. Although it is true that some people do have allergic reactions to whey protein and may cause you to retain water weight but that does not mean you can't lose weight taking whey protein. You simply have to try a certain brand and see if your body accepts it.



Indeed pea protein is less in calories and can give you a stronger calorie deficit, the only negative concept is that there really can't be multiple types of flavors to enjoy. Whey protein has many flavors, so it just comes down to what your preference is. Pea protein does supply a good enough protein to keep your body healthy and strong, it is simply just an alternative or different type of protein.



