Dr. Parnes Offers Snoring and Sleep Apnea Solutions

Fairport, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Snoring doesn’t seem like a serious problem, however, recent sleep studies have shown that snoring can be harmful because the sleeper can’t get enough air while sleeping. “When we sleep, our jaw muscles relax, the jaw slips back, allowing the tongue and soft palate to obstruct the airway. Our breathing is then more forceful, vibrating the soft tissues of the upper airway, which results in snoring,” explains Dr. Parnes.



Large tonsils, a long soft palate, a large tongue, the uvula, and excess fat deposits in the throat all contribute to airway narrowing and snoring. Usually, the more narrow the airway space, the louder or more habitual the snoring. It has been estimated that 45% of us snore or know someone who does. Snoring can place a strain on relationships by frequently preventing a good night's sleep and not feeling rested the next day.



Dr. Parnes says, “Oral appliance therapy involves the selection, design, fitting and use of a custom designed appliance that is worn during sleep. This appliance maintains an open, unobstructed airway in the throat.” There are many different oral appliances available. Most work by re-positioning the lower jaw and tongue. Dr. Parnes can determine which kind of appliance is best suited for you based on your specific needs.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a condition where the soft tissues of the upper airway collapse and completely block air flow, usually for about 10 seconds at a time. This can happen several times during an hour. OSA is a serious medical condition that can increase risk for cardiovascular problems, such as heart attacks and strokes. “This problem is out of the scope of treatment of dentists and should be addressed with your physician,” states Dr. Parnes.



Dr. Parnes has experience in the treatment of sleep disordered breathing, also referred to as sleep apnea, a condition that triggers a person to stop breathing momentarily and awaken frequently to the sound of their own snoring.



The Herbst Appliance has been proven to be effective on chronic snoring and is also used to treat mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea. This appliance allows patients to move laterally and vertically without disengaging the appliance. If snoring or sleep apnea prevents you or a loved one from getting a good night’s sleep, Dr. Parnes has a comfortable, non-surgical, drug free way to help. You’ll be amazed at how much more energy you will have during the day.