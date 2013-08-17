Dr. Paul J. Reilly, MD, FAAFP, Is Named Strax Rejuvenation's Doctor of the Month for August

Sunrise, Fl -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- Jade Holding Group, LLC dba Strax Rejuvenation, one of the country’s top plastic surgery and wellness centers, has just announced that Dr. Paul J. Reilly, MD, FAAFP, was named Doctor of the Month for August.



Dr. Reilly, who specializes in treating hair loss, began his medical career in 1970 as an undergraduate at the University of Miami in Florida. As a new blog about Dr. Reilly notes, after he graduated from the University of Miami Medical School in 1978, he worked as an emergency room physician at the Naval Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Calif. In 1982, Dr. Reilly became the chief physician at a naval hospital in Florida. After leaving the Navy in 1989, Dr. Reilly became the Chief Surgeon at Pines Medical Center in Florida, where he worked until 1992.



Since he entered his private practice, Dr. Reilly has done extensive work involving hair restoration treatments and techniques. He is dedicated to helping both men and women who are suffering from hair loss to feel better about themselves and improve their appearance. His devotion to both his practice and patients has made Dr. Reilly one of the top hair restoration physicians in Florida. He is able to treat every type of hair loss, typically with F.U.E., or Follicular Unit Extraction, and F.U.T., or Follicular Unit Transplantation.



“At Strax Rejuvenation, it is our mission to make sure our patients receive the best possible care, whatever their needs,” the new blog about Dr. Reilly noted.



“Because of this, we feel privileged that Dr. Reilly and our entire staff of cosmetic surgeons have chosen to work with us.”



In addition to naming Dr. Reilly as Dr. of the Month for August, the staff at Strax Rejuvenation has stayed very busy this summer working with a large number of patients. As a previous press release noted, Strax is currently featuring several specials and discounts on some of its non-surgical procedures. The plastic surgery and wellness center’s commitment to excellence is apparent in the many positive Strax reviews that have been posted on the TrustLink website.



Anybody who would like more information about Dr. Reilly, or wants to schedule a consultation about how he can help with hair loss issues is welcome to call Strax Rejuvenation directly, or use the convenient email contact form that is located on the website.



About Strax Rejuvenation

Since 2004, Strax Rejuvenation is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Strax Rejuvenation has successfully performed over 40,000 procedures. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on the wellness center’s patients are board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers, and their prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to practice surgery. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician’s assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly, and nurturing environment. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com/