Dr. Peter B. Fodor Now Employs Cutting-Edge VASER Lipo for Great Results

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Leading plastic surgeon in Los Angeles Dr. Peter Fodor has recently announced to offer the cutting edge VASER Liposuction service. The plastic surgeon would be extending both VASER Shape and VASER Smooth procedures in LA & its surrounding areas.



A seasoned name across California plastic surgery, Dr. Fodor has often been appreciated by the plastic surgeons worldwide. With a sea of experience and knowledge on diverse cosmetic surgery treatments, the board-certified doctor has catered to patients not only in CA, but all across the globe.



"Dr. Fodor is presently offering the newly introduced VASER Lipo which is meant to bypass the usual side kicks witnessed from conventional UAL or Ultrasound Assisted Lipo," reported Dr. Fodor's spokesman. In VASER Lipo or VAL, ultrasound is internally delivered through Vibration Amplification of Sound Energy at Resonance (VASER) device. It has a clinically proven to be the effective way of pre-treating the fat deposits.



He added, "The best bit about VASER Lipo is that it needs comparatively lesser density of the ultrasonic power in regards to fat fragmentation, compared to earlier UAL. VASER incorporates an advanced take over UAL & Dr. Fodor has been instrumental in development on the VASER technology. The cutting-edge lipo technique has proven to lessen complications & enhance the outcome in lipoplasty patients."



"In his pilot-study on patients treated with VASER, Dr. Fodor found that typical side-kicks common with UAL, such as - burns, prolonged swelling and sensory changes were completely non-existent in his VASER group," added in another spokesman.



Added to liposuction, the professional plastic surgeon is proficient in almost every cosmetic surgery procedure related to face, skin, breast & the body overall. "Whether it's about breast augmentation in Los Angeles, BOTOX or body sculpting, Dr. Fodor is an expert in everything. His professional & caring attention have been widely appreciated," noted the manager.



About Dr. Peter Fodor

Dr. Peter Fodor is one of the most renowned plastic surgeons in LA, with proficiency in almost every advanced cosmetic surgery procedure for body, skin, face and breast. For more details, visit http://www.peterfodormd.com/



Contact Name: Peter Fodor

Address:

2080 Century Park East, Suite 710

Los Angeles, CA (California)

USA - 90067

Phone Number: (310) 203-9818