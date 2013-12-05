Dr. Philip Miller Provides Cutting Edge Rhinoplasty Techniques

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Recent information released by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery revealed about 1.6 million U.S. citizens have a cosmetic procedure each year. Of those, approximately half a million seek consultations about rhinoplasty to change the appearance of their noses. Responding to this trend, Dr. Phillip J. Miller is now offering a range of cutting-edge rhinoplasty techniques designed to meet the needs of patients who want to enhance the appearance of their noses, or improve nasal functionality.



A spokesman for Dr. Miller's practice explained, "Whether you are looking for the best Rhinoplasty surgery option in New York City or just interested in obtaining more information about nose surgery options in general, Dr. Miller can help. He is a New York rhinoplasty specialist, and one of the most renowned facial plastic surgeons in New York City. He offers a variety of rhinoplasty and revision Rhinoplasty procedures to help individuals enhance the appearance of their nose, as well as Septoplasty to improve the functionality of the nose. Here at Rhinoplasty Master, we understand that making a decision to undergo a nose surgery can be life-changing; therefore, we are dedicated to obtaining beautiful, natural, and elegant results catered to the needs of each individual. Our philosophy, combined with Dr. Miller's professional, yet aesthetic, approach to his practice has resulted in the greatest satisfaction for our clients."



Dr. Miller offers several rhinoplasty options, including Microrhinoplasty. The procedure, used to reduce a nasal bump on the bridge of the nose, is known as an osteotomy, and has traditionally required breaking the nose. That meant general anesthesia and long recoveries. Microrhinoplasty eliminates these issues, since it can be completed without breaking the nose. In addition, Dr. Miller offers procedures for patients of ethnicity who are seeking rhinoplasty to sculpt their noses. They typically want to retain their ethnic identity but still improve upon their nose. Dr. Miller offers surgery that provides a more aesthetically pleasing result, and is in harmony with his patients other facial features. In addition patients who are considering procedures may view Dr. Miller's website, http://rhinoplastymaster.com, and view before and after photos of procedures. The site also educates clients about available options, using videos and blogs.



"Dr. Miller is considered by his peers as one of the top New York rhinoplasty surgeons. He will conduct meticulous and extensive preoperative planning and discussions to ensure that he knows exactly what you want. In his consultation, he will evaluate your facial features, including your jaw line, your skin quality, and thickness, the eminence of your cheeks, and the overall elements of your nose - in an effort to determine the most harmonious nose to fit your facial aesthetics. We encourage those considering surgery to browse through the wide collection of before and after pictures and educational videos found on our website. This allows them to learn more about why Dr. Miller has consistently been rated as one of the top rhinoplasty specialists in the country.", explained a spokesperson for the practice.



ABOUT DR. PHILLIP J. MILLER

Dr. Miller is a critically acknowledged cosmetic and facial plastic surgeon, with over 20 years of experience. He specializes in rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty. He has been voted among the Best Doctors in America, and Top Doctor in New York. His practice has been mentioned on CNN, Discover, Today, ABC, and in the Wall Street Journal. Dr. Miller is board-certified in Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, as well as Facial Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery.