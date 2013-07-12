Dr. PhoneFix Now Offering Same Day, Walk-in Phone Repair

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Dr. PhoneFix of Miami is now offering same day phone repair to clients who need their phones fixed fast, and in most cases the repairs can be accomplished the same day the phone is dropped off. The owners of Dr. PhoneFix are dedicated to providing both expert and fast phone repair. A company spokesperson recently said, “We understand the importance of mobile devices and that’s why we offer fast and good quality repairs. With NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED we can repair most iPhone, iPad and iTouch within 45 minutes.”



This speedy service is attracting clients who need emergency repairs. As the technicians at Dr. PhoneFix like to point out, South Florida can be disastrous for owners of phones and other mobile devices. With thousands of pools and the ocean right next door, not to mention the all too common torrential rains that affect the area, phone owners can find themselves with a water soaked device very quickly.



The technicians at Dr. PhoneFix are expert in repairing any situation, including water damage, but also cracked screens, button repair, camera repair and much more. Dr. PhoneFix boasts a repair rate of over 80% and most repairs can be accomplished in just a few hours, many in less than an hour. The company specializes in repairs for any number of brands including all Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod, iTouch, and Mac computers, as well as Samsung, Galaxy3, Motorola and BlackBerry devices.



In addition to their repair service, Dr. PhoneFix also offers protective covers for devices so that repairs are not necessary. This may strike some as counterproductive to business, but the company feels that providing customers with the best service and the best advice is the way to go. Their protective covers are made of sturdy material and come in a variety of colors.



AboutDr. PhoneFix

Dr. PhoneFix has convenient locations throughout the Miami area including North Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach, Bay Harbor, Norland, Ives Estates and Highland Oka Park. In all the company has over 18 locations nationwide and each offers expert phone, computer and tablet repairs.



To learn more about Dr. PhoneFix visit their website at http://drphonefix.com/ or call 877.928.8905 to speak with a company representative. Dr. PhoneFix also has a presence on Facebook and the company offers 5% off of any repair for this clients who “like” to company on their Facebook page.