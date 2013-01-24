Dr. Phonez Announces Second Location to Open January 25th in Live Oak, Texas

Live Oak, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- In this day and age, certain businesses are thriving even against the trend of the economic downturn. Specifically, those dealing in consumer technologies are burgeoning. Dr. Phonez is an iPad, iPod and iPhone repair shop that also specializes in phone repair on all major smartphone brands, and their success in the marketplace of Texas is seeing them open a new store in Live Oak, Texas on January 25th.



The new venue, located in the Forum Shopping Centre in Live Oak, Texas, will follow a similar format to the existing location in San Antonio, that has proven so popular with existing customers. The shop will feature an in-house workshop and the ability for consumers to track the progress of their repair online, so they are always in the loop.



The new store will offer the same great service that has proven to be a big hit with customers. Their same day walk in service and twenty four hour turnaround for most mail-in phone customers, and a same day turnaround service for iPad repair, have proven a vital component of their business strategy, as they understand that for most users, these items are essentials that cannot be lived without for long.



Another hallmark of their success has been the re-fix initiative, to be rolled out immediately in Live Oak, for which any repair that has to be made again comes with a 50% discount, even for damage instances like cracked screens.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of a second phone repair store in Live Oak, TX. Dr. Phonez is now a trusted name in San Antonio due to our commitment to speedy and reliable service, and our incentives to become a regular customer through the re-fix deals. We’re fully aware that there are very few other phone repair shops out there offering the same level of service, which is why it’s so important that we branch out to ensure a greater number of consumers can benefit from the Dr. Phonez treatment.”



About Dr. Phonez

