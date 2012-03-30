DR Power Equipment Teams Up with Major Brands Toro, Husqvarna, Poulan, and Others in a New Online Store

Vergennes, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- Country Home Products—best known for its line of DR Power Equipment that is frequently seen on TV spots on ESPN, Outdoor Channel and Fox News—announced today a series of new sales agreements which aim to make buying power equipment online convenient for consumers and professionals.



Offering over 600 different machines from over 35 brands, Power Equipment Plus, (http://www.PowerEquipmentPlus.com), went live today. Plans are to expand the selection of machines weekly until each featured category has an unrivaled breadth of product. While a wide selection of product is not in itself unusual, Power Equipment Plus will have the unique advantage of its Vermont-based support team, which boasts over 80 trained sales, customer service and technical support agents. The company has a 27-year track record providing high-quality support to power equipment owners by phone, email, and live chat.



Parent company Country Home Products was incorporated in 1987 by founder Lyman Wood, former co-founder and President of Garden Way/Troybilt. The business dream was to create unique, quality-built products that would serve country property owners, much as the Troybilt tiller did in the 1960s and ’70s. Along the way to selling hundreds of thousands of DR Power Equipment branded trimmers, brush mowers, and chippers, Country Home Products realized that the secret to success lay as much in its customer support as it did in unique, well-built products. Today, its customer service center fields nearly half a million calls annually from consumers looking for help in everything from choosing the right mower to one-on-one training for maintenance and repairs. That commitment to customer support is expected to be a differentiating factor between Power Equipment Plus and any other power equipment website in the market today. On top of an offer of free shipping to the customer’s home, Power Equipment Plus also promotes the support of a well-trained staff of customer service representatives. In addition, the company is building an extensive online library of videos and articles to help customers learn about, choose, use, and maintain power equipment.



Unlike the Amazon model, which makes human contact virtually impossible, Power Equipment Plus takes the opposite approach. Joe Perrotto, CEO of DR Power Equipment and Power Equipment Plus, commented, “The days of neighborly support in today’s fast-paced world are often too few. It seems like we’ve forgotten how to truly help each other out. We’ve always taken great pride in the support we offer for DR Power Equipment, on the phone and online, and our customers appreciate the effort. When we began talking with our friends at Toro, Husqvarna, Briggs and Stratton, and other power equipment companies, it was immediately clear that our customer support was the largest benefits we could offer.”



Asked why they would want to join Power Equipment Plus, Dwayne Glomski, Senior Director of Engine Sales at Briggs and Stratton Corporation, the world's largest manufacturer of engines for lawn and garden power equipment said, “we’ve worked with Country Home Products for over 23 years. The people at CHP are some of the most genuinely nice folks in the industry. Customer service has always been their top priority and there is no doubt that Power Equipment Plus will take as good of care of our customers as they do their own.”



About Power Equipment Plus

Power Equipment Plus, located in Vergennes, Vermont, is an affiliate of Country Home Products, the same company that owns and sells the DR® Power Equipment and Neuton® Battery Powered Lawnmower brands of outdoor power equipment. Country Home Products offers 27 years of innovative products, customer service, and made-in-the-USA manufacturing experience.



For more information on Power Equipment Plus, please visit http://www.PowerEquipmentPlus.com.