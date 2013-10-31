Dr. Preble Offers Lectures and Consultations

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Dr.Preble now offers dental implant lectures and consultations for clients and various professional dental organizations. Dr. Preble is a top dental implant professional that is knowledgeable and experienced on wide variety of dental implant surgical and restorative procedures. He has mentored with many of the founding fathers of implant dentistry as far back as the early 70s. Currently, he is the founder and the president of Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group and invites doctors to his office to observe specialized surgical and prosthetic techniques for the last 17 years. He is considered by many of his colleagues as an excellent resource speaker and consultant.



Dr. Don M. Preble is readily available for various lectures and consultation pertaining to many dental implant topics which include cosmetic provisional prosthetic procedures, complex dental implant placement, implant supported prostheses, comprehensive treatment planning, value based implant treatment, 40 years of superiosteal implant treatment, full gamut of implant surgical knowledge and more. He is also available as a resource person for other procedures such as bone grafting, stem cell regenerative procedures, 20 years of using platelet concentrate products, computer guided implants and ultrasonic bone surgery, SonicWeld, nerve transposition and more. He can also provide lectures with regards to the recent advancements in regenerative technology. In addition to that, Dr. Don M. Preble provides in depth presentations from the treatment planning phase through the surgical care to the final prosthetic treatment from his first-hand comprehensive experience.



To inquire more about his lectures and consultation services, feel free to get in touch with him at drdonpreble@cfdisg.com



"When I first came to meet Dr. Preble, I was so scared that I cried in his office. Dr. Preble's wife and office manager, Patricia, hugged and cried with me. We cried again and hugged when I saw my beautiful new smile makeover. Dr. Preble and his team are like a part of my family." – Rachel, client.



About Dr. Don M. Preble

Dr. Don M. Preble is an Orlando Implant Dentist who is an Honor Graduate from the University Of Alabama School Of Dentistry. He continued his post-graduate education in general dentistry, implant dentistry, temporomandibular (TMD) care, periodontics, orthodontics, and surgery. Recognized as a practicing Diplomat of the American Board of Implantology/Implant Dentistry and The International Congress of Oral Implantologists, Dr. Preble has mentored with many of the founding fathers of implant dentistry. He is also the President and Founder of Central Florida Dental Implant Study Group. Moreover, he is the CEO of Oral Plastic Surgery Associates, P.A. which focuses on implant restorations, complex adult oral reconstruction, oral plastic surgery and more.



For further information please contact:

Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

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