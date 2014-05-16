Dr. R. Morgan Davoudi Now Offers Intense Pulse Light (IPL) Laser Treatment

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Dr. Morgan Davouli of the Atlantic center for plastic and cosmetic surgery has pioneered in aesthetic laser treatments for the skin. The Intense Pulse Light (IPL) treatment, the latest procedure in the vast Laser treatment portfolio, is aimed at achieving a youthful sheen.



“Dr. Morgan gave me back the sheen of my skin of my teen years and it looks vastly improved now. I could get rid of both age spots and sun-damaged skin and they have become things of the past” said a patient with his ardent love for tropics.



The Intense Pulse Light treatment is primarily suited for the people affected by sun-damaged skin, age spots, capillaries and rosacea. It helps the growth of collagen and elastin while revitalizing the skin.



In the Atlantic center for Plastic and cosmetic surgery breast enhancement procedures such as breast augmentation, mastopexy or breast lifts are popular choices to get rid of sagging breasts due to child birth and ageing. By inserting breast implant the plastic surgeon is able to increase the breast size by one or more bra cup sizes. People opt for liposuction for fat reduction. The procedures are performed on patients with stubborn fat pockets but otherwise are in good health. It helps to sculpt the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, arms, chest, back and legs. A successful liposuction surgery achieves definition in the body.



According to a media spokesperson, “the quality of service, he extends to the patients is a well appreciated fact. Even the much smaller incisions Dr.Morgan makes during surgeries speak for it. He does excellent work of abdominoplasty if, and makes just 1/6” incision and it is with in the bikini line”



About Atlanta Centre for Plastic and Cosmetic surgery:

Located in Duluth, in Georgia near Atlanta city, the cosmetic surgery facility has been providing some quality cosmetic surgery and non-cosmetic procedure care to the community .To contact Dr.R.Morgan Davoudi fill in the form in his web site for him to get in touch with you or simply call up for an appointment.