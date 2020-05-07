Dr. Ramon Nun?Ez, Somatic Functional Therapy (SFT): Simple Effort for GREAT Pain Relief, on Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse.

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Ramon Nun?ez, PhD, DAc, Sensei, is a pioneer in stress management, pain resolution, and wellness programs since the 1970s. He is the founder of Somatic Functional Therapy (SFT), an educational-therapeutic system developed from his experience in Integrative Medicine, the Martial Arts, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Movement Education, as well as his clinical and educational expertise. As a consultant for healthcare systems and pain clinics, he provided SFT programs to dramatically impact pain, reduce opioid use and improve health outcomes. Dr. Nun?ez has treated more than 50,000 patients, taught at major universities and medical schools, trained healthcare practitioners, and educated thousands of students and patients. www.sftintl.com



Alba Rodriguz, PhD, the Chief Science Officer for Somatic Functional Therapy (SFT), provides her expertise in psychology, neuroscience, education, and clinical research. For over a decade, she worked for Henry Ford Health System, one of the largest health care providers in Michigan, creating research programs, directing clinical trials, and testing integrative approaches to treat pain, stress and illness. She was instrumental in establishing and developing its Centers for Integrative Medicine and Integrative Wellness. Her recent work is focused on the development, implementation and testing of award-winning, research-based SFT programs for health systems, payers, businesses and communities to resolve pain, improve stress-related conditions, and enhance well-being.



Joseph Sliwkowski, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SFT, is board-certified in Family and Sports Medicine. He has served as medical director of a large sports medicine clinic, founder of an integrative occupational medicine center, medical advisor for Anthem, medical director of a large multi-specialty physician group, and corporate medical director for US Subaru. His respect for nursing led him to be clinical preceptor for Nurse Practitioner programs at Purdue University, Simmons College, Boston College, and Regis College. Dr. Sliwkowski's passion is bringing to fruition the game-changing health care solution, SFT. His motto, "Physicians should be in the business of trying to put ourselves out of business," highlights his dedication to prevention and improving clinical outcomes.



Leanne Meier, BSN, RN is the international talk show host of Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse: Exploring the world of Nursing on VoiceAmerica.com, Health & Wellness for nearly 3 years. She currently has over 110,000 listeners in 70+ countries. Leanne led a team during a closure of two hospitals and managed information classes, assisted with placement of laid off workers and fought for fair and respectful treatment of employees while working closely with the State of Minnesota Services. Leanne has also served as a trainer for 15 years with Talent Development researching, designing and training specialized programs. Leanne's extensive experience includes 17 years of management experience, teaching staff how to deal with conflict resolution. She also consulted with and mediated conflicts between managers, employees, teams and individuals. Leanne's goal is to be the conduit of nurses' voices of who they are and what they add to the life of every human being on the planet. She is an engaging and sought-after public speaker dedicated to the advancement and well-being of Nurses! https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2685/once-a-nurse-always-a-nurse