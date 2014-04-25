Dr. Randy Mitchmore, Announces Book Launch "The Gift of a Life Smile"

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- When the best cosmetic dentist Houston, Dr. Randy Mitchmore, announces he's about to make his debut as an author there's certainly some excitement. Dr. Mitchmore has a reputation of bringing a smile to everyone who passes through his office, a fact that makes his book all the more interesting.



“It's always been a dream of mine to write a book and spread the 'LifeSmiles way' to both dentists and dental patients alike,” commented Dr. Mitchmore. “Well now that dream is about to come to fruition as my book 'The Gift of a Life Smile' is nearing its release date. I couldn't be more excited.”



The goal of the book is to change how patients view dentistry and how dentists treat patients, areas where Dr. Mitchmore has won constant praise in his dental practice in Houston.



Dr. Mitchmore has stated in the past that his practice is as much about restoring the “inner smile” of his patients as it is their outer smile. He is a native of Houston, and since 2003 a constant feature on the annual prestigious “Houston's Top Docs” list. Many of his satisfied patients insist he is the best dentist in Houston.



The book release celebration is scheduled for May 1st, 6PM-9PM at Tradition Bank, 5020 Melrose blvd. in Houston. All signs point towards it being quite the Uno De Mayo celebration.



Proceeds from the benefit are going to help the Give Back a Smile Foundation, a charity which is dedicated to restoring the smiles of domestic abuse victims.



Space is extremely limited and it's recommended that those interested in attending RSVP by April 25th, 2014 to reserve their spot. A $25 donation to Give Back a Smile is greatly appreciated.



For more information on the party or to RSVP visit http://www.UnoDeMayoParty.com or call (713)592-9300. Email: maria@lifesmiles.us



About Life Smiles

LifeSmiles provides the best dental services in all different areas of dentistry. Conveniently located inside the Loop in Montrose, everyone’s favorite part of Houston with front door parking. Dr Randy Mitchmore is a top dentist, experienced, and most importantly local and understand the needs of local people. For more information, please visit: http://www.implantdentistinhouston.com/