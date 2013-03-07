Clarksville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- At the Elite Dental Institute's Annual Collaborative Sleep Symposium, Dr. Rashmi Parmar of Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry in Clarksville, Maryland, was one of three recipients of the Master Dental Sleep Physician (MDSP) designation, a mark of great achievement in the field of dental sleep medicine, and a testament to Dr. Parmar's continued efforts to lead the way in this important area of dental work.



The MDSP program has four core values -- Education, Dedication, Integrity and Mastery within the field of Dental Sleep Medicine.



To be awarded with MDSP status, the highest level of accomplishment for delegates of the Elite Dental Institute, Dr. Parmar completed over 30 hours of didactic dental sleep medicine (DSM) lecture, 30 hours of hands-on DSM training, submitted 20 written and two oral case reviews, experienced polysomnography and home sleep testing, and passed the written mastery exam.



It was the first time that the Elite Dental Institute awarded MDSP designation, and Dr. Parmar was one of just three recipients.



At her practice in Clarksville, Maryland, Dr. Parmar is renowned for her work with patients who suffer from sleep apnea. Parmar Dentistry offers a wide array of services and treatments in this area, and recognizes it as the serious and potentially deadly health risk which it is.



Many patients consider sleep apnea to be a mere nuisance, and are not aware that obstructive sleep apnea is a life threatening issue which affects tens of millions of Americans, potentially leading to heart attack, stroke, hypertension, depression and much more. Therefore, Parmar Dentistry provides their patients with extensive education and resources of the symptoms and dangers of sleep apnea, how it’s diagnosed, and available treatment for sleep apnea.



They also provide Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine treatment, Oral Appliances and more, along with a variety of strategies for combating the problem personally and at home.



To learn more about Dr. Parmar and Parmar Dentistry, and to see the services they provide for patients suffering from sleep apnea, visit ParmarDMD.com, or make an appointment by calling 410.531.5639 today.



About Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is a trusted dental care provider located in Clarksville, Maryland. They provide their Columbia-Clarksville clients with a number of services, including cosmetic dentistry, implants, periodontal therapy, sedation dentistry, treatment of snoring and sleep apnea. The practice utilizes the latest technologies and treatments to provide the utmost in effective and safe treatment and prevention. Visit ParmarDMD.com for more information on their Maryland dental practice, or call them directly at 410.531.5639.